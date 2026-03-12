Recovery Centers of America Marks 10 Years of Transforming Addiction Treatment

National provider marks milestone with a growing network of treatment campuses, alumni programs, and family recovery support services.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is celebrating its tenth anniversary, marking a major milestone in evidence-based addiction treatment and its mission to save one million lives impacted by drug and alcohol addiction and mental health disorders.

RCA took its first call on March 8, 2016. What started as a single site quickly turned into a national network of inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment and mental health treatment facilities across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast.

"That first phone call was the start of a mission that has now helped tens of thousands of people begin their recovery journey," said Katie Cluff, Outreach Manager at Recovery Centers of America and one of the first employees for the organization. "I never imagined the impact we would have and what it would grow into. Ten years later, it's incredible to see how many lives we have touched through recovery. I'm honored to have been part of that very first step."

Over the past decade, RCA has grown to 12 inpatient treatment campuses and three standalone outpatient hubs across nine states, serving patients from 48 states nationwide and helping thousands of individuals and families begin their recovery journey.

RCA has achieved significant milestones in addiction treatment and recovery support:

Nearly 100,000 individuals served on their recovery journey across RCA's national network

Almost 8,000 interventions conducted to help individuals begin recovery

More than 40,000 continuing education credits earned through the RCA Academy for addiction treatment professionals

Over 80 insurance plans accepted, expanding access to care

More than 400 alumni events and 6,500 alumni meetings hosted since the RCA Alumni Association launched in 2021

More than 11,500 members across RCA's alumni Facebook communities

750 family support meetings, webinars, and support groups held to help loved ones heal alongside patients

Named one of Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers in 2025, with RCA facilities appearing on the list every year since the ranking's launch in 2020

An ongoing partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles

"Ten years ago, we set out on a bold mission: to save one million lives," said Brett Cohen, CEO of Recovery Centers of America. "Since our founding, we have expanded access to high-quality addiction treatment, built an extraordinary clinical team, and supported tens of thousands of people and their families as they reclaim their lives. This milestone reflects the dedication of our staff, alumni, and families who prove every day that recovery is possible."

RCA's treatment programs integrate evidence-based clinical modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), and trauma-informed care. Programs also include a WorkFlex program, which allows students and professionals to stay connected to work during treatment, and RESCU, a specialized addiction treatment option for active duty and retired military, first responders, and their families.

Beyond clinical treatment, RCA has developed long-term recovery support networks through its alumni and family services programs, ensuring patients remain connected long after discharge. Popular events like Speaker Jams and community engagement programs have helped foster a national recovery community of thousands of RCA alumni, while family webinars and support groups provide education, connection, and guidance for loved ones navigating the recovery journey alongside them.

Looking ahead, RCA continues expanding access to treatment through new outpatient services, mental health programming, and professional education initiatives through RCA Academy.

To learn more about RCA, visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to save one million lives impacted by addiction and mental health disorders, one person at a time. RCA's evidence-based approach features a full continuum of consistent, personalized, inpatient and outpatient services at world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. These drug and alcohol treatment programs are designed to support lasting recovery and lifelong healing. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most major insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services. RCA is proud to have many of its facilities recognized in Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 888-641-3981 or visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com.

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America