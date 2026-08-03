Recreational Vehicle Thefts Declined in 2025, but Most Remain Unrecovered

NICB analysis finds nearly 59,000 motorcycles, ATVs,

snowmobiles and watercraft were stolen last year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational vehicle thefts declined significantly in 2025, but owners still face a substantial risk of never recovering their stolen property as recovery rates decline, according to a new analysis released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the leading, established non-profit dedicated to identifying insurance fraud.

About 59,000 recreational vehicles, including motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and watercraft were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2025. Last year's theft numbers, totaling 58,957, represent a 20% decrease from 2024.

Despite the overall decline, approximately 63% of recreational vehicles stolen in 2025 remain unrecovered. Like traditional passenger vehicles, recovery chances for motorcycles, ATVs, watercraft and snowmobiles are increased by how quickly the theft is discovered and reported. More than half of recreational vehicle recoveries occur within two weeks of being reported stolen.

"Recreational vehicles are often valuable, easily portable, and stored in locations that make them attractive targets for thieves," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. "Although the continued decrease in thefts is encouraging, the fact that nearly two-thirds of stolen recreational vehicles remain unrecovered demonstrates why owners must take proactive steps to protect their property and report a theft as soon as possible."

Motorcycles represented more than three-quarters of all recreational vehicle thefts reported in 2025. A total of 44,564 motorcycles were reported stolen, with 41% eventually recovered. ATVs had the lowest recovery rate among the recreational vehicles included in NICB's analysis. Only 23% of the 11,050 ATVs reported stolen were recovered.

NICB recommends that recreational vehicle owners take the following precautions to protect their property:

Store vehicles in locked garages or other secure, enclosed locations whenever possible

Use multiple layers of anti-theft protection, including steering locks, chains and immobilizers

Keep good records of the vehicle's identification number, other identifying information and current photos

Owners are encouraged to report stolen recreational vehicles to law enforcement and their insurance carrier as soon as possible. Prompt reporting allows identifying information to assist law enforcement in recovery before thieves conceal their tracks.

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud to NICB at https://www.reportinsurancefraud.org.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)