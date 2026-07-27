NICB Names Beth Bogacz as Vice President, Human Resources

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime and fraud, announces Beth Bogacz as the organization's new Vice President of Human Resources, effective July 27. In this role, she will lead our talent management strategy and future roadmap, including talent acquisition, talent development, performance management, employee engagement and benefits administration for the organization.

Beth Bogacz joins NICB as the organization's new Vice President of Human Resources.

"As NICB's Vice President of Human Resources, Beth and her team will partner with all levels of leadership and employees to attract, develop, and retain talent across the organization," said Carolyn Bellisio, NICB's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Beth's robust experience is well suited to continue the enhancement of our Total Rewards programs and to use innovation to grow and develop our work force. I am confident that Beth will leverage her expertise to foster a positive workplace culture while implementing best practices in talent management. I am looking forward to Beth sharing her development and leadership strategies to design, develop, and execute human resource programs that align with NICB's overall strategy and business needs and promote organizational and individual growth."

Ms. Bogacz previously served as Senior Vice President of People Experience at AbelsonTaylor, where she led the organization's people strategy, overseeing talent acquisition, career and leadership development, and key employee experience initiatives. Her expertise also includes benefits, employee relations, employee wellness, and rewards and recognition, with a focus on fostering an inclusive, high-performing culture.

Prior to AbelsonTaylor, Ms. Bogacz held human resource leadership positions at organizations including Critical Mass (Omnicom), Upshot (EMAK Worldwide), and several other leading marketing, consulting, and professional services firms.

Ms. Bogacz received a bachelor's degree in Family and Child Studies from Northern Illinois University. Additionally, she holds multiple certifications, including Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR), SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), and Development Dimensions International (DDI) Certified Facilitator.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)