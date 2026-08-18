Red Barn Media Group Ranks No. 1,245 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, No. 3 in Vermont

Home services marketing agency recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Barn Media Group, a full-service advertising and marketing agency dedicated to the home services industry, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 1,245 nationally and No. 3 in Vermont.

Red Barn Media Group's growth has been driven by its singular focus on the home services industry. The agency partners with HVAC, plumbing, roofing and electrical contractors across the United States and Canada, providing websites, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media, business coaching and comprehensive digital marketing strategies designed to generate measurable growth.

Beyond its work with individual contractors, Red Barn partners with leading HVAC and Plumbing manufacturers and distributors to develop scalable marketing programs that support and strengthen their dealer networks.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for our entire team," said Drew Wade, CEO of Red Barn Media Group. "We've built Red Barn around a simple idea: understand the trades, take care of our clients and deliver marketing that actually helps contractors grow. This recognition belongs to our team and the clients and industry partners who continue to put their trust in us."

Red Barn differentiates itself through deep home services expertise and an integrated approach to contractor marketing. By connecting manufacturers, distributors and dealers through scalable marketing platforms, the company helps its partners strengthen their brands while giving local contractors access to sophisticated marketing capabilities built specifically for the trades.

As Red Barn continues to expand, the company is investing in its people, technology and partnerships while remaining focused exclusively on the industries it knows best.

"We didn't build a general marketing agency that happens to work with contractors—we built Red Barn specifically for the trades," Wade added. "That focus gives us an opportunity to understand the challenges our clients face at a deeper level and build marketing programs that actually move their businesses forward."

About Red Barn Media Group

Red Barn Media Group is a full-service advertising and digital marketing agency dedicated to the home services industry. Red Barn partners with contractors, OEMs and distributors to build high-performance marketing programs focused on visibility, lead generation and sustainable growth. The company specializes in HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical and other essential home service trades. Visit: www.redbarnmg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Red Barn Media Group