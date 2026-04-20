Red Lobster® Brings Back Endless Shrimp® for a Limited Time Starting April 20

Red Lobster® brings back Endless Shrimp® for a limited time beginning April 20. Post this

"This is about putting our guests first and bringing back something they truly love," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "Endless Shrimp has been a part of Red Lobster's legacy for 20 years and our guests have never stopped asking for it. We're excited to bring it back, for a limited time, in a way that works for our business today and honors what made it special from the beginning. Because when our fans talk, we listen."

Starting April 20, Red Lobster is bringing back the Endless Shrimp experience guests know and love, featuring iconic, long-time favorites, plus a brand-new flavor inspired by one of the internet's favorite dishes, served with their choice of side:

NEW! Marry Me Shrimp – Red Lobster's take on the viral sensation, featuring tender shrimp in a tomato cream sauce, topped with a garlic and herb crumble.

– Red Lobster's take on the viral sensation, featuring tender shrimp in a tomato cream sauce, topped with a garlic and herb crumble. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce over linguini.

– Tender shrimp tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce over linguini. Walt's Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

– Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce. Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce.

– Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce. Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp – Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with pina colada sauce.

Endless Shrimp is available for dine-in only at participating locations for a limited time. For more information or to find a location, visit RedLobster.com.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.com or follow us onFacebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Heather Timm

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SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.