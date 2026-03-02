Red Lobster® Appoints Brad Hill as CFO and EVP, Transformation and Kristen Briede as Chief Global Development Officer

Leadership additions strengthen operational excellence, real estate strategy and partnership growth initiatives as Red Lobster enters its next phase

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster , the iconic seafood restaurant brand, today announced the appointments of Brad Hill as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Transformation, and Kristen Briede as Chief Global Development Officer. Both executives will join the company's executive leadership team and report to Red Lobster Chief Executive Officer, Damola Adamolekun.

"Red Lobster has made significant progress coming out of a challenging period, and we're now shifting from stabilization to a disciplined, execution-led growth phase focused on optimizing the guest experience, driving operational excellence, accelerating real estate optimization and building a stronger platform for durable growth," said Adamolekun. "Brad and Kristen are proven, high-impact leaders. Brad brings the operational finance leadership and transformation mindset to drive outcomes, and Kristen brings deep experience building best-in-class franchise, partnership and retail brand development engines. I'm excited to welcome them both to Red Lobster."

Brad Hill: Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Transformation

As chief financial officer and executive vice president, transformation, Hill will lead Red Lobster's finance organization, oversee planning, forecasting, and stakeholder reporting, and partner with operations to drive performance excellence. He will also lead the company's strategic real estate efforts, from negotiations through economic analysis and deal execution.

Hill previously held multiple executive roles at P.F. Chang's, where he partnered finance and operations to drive sustained performance and executed major real estate initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill succeeds Bob Baker, who has departed the company. Red Lobster thanks Baker for his contributions and wishes him well.

Kristen Briede: Chief Global Development Officer

As chief global development officer, Briede will lead Red Lobster's asset‑light growth and brand development agenda, including domestic and international franchising, travel and airport formats, and strategic partnerships, retail and licensing opportunities that extend the brand beyond the dining room.

Briede brings deep experience building and scaling franchising and partnership platforms at leading restaurant brands, including P.F. Chang's and Steak 'n Shake, with a track record of launching new growth channels and putting in place the systems, standards, and partner governance required to scale sustainably.

These leadership changes reflect Red Lobster's commitment to strengthening its operational foundation, enhancing agility, and delivering an improved experience for guests as the company continues executing its long‑term growth plan.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

