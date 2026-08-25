Red Robin Partners with The Faris Foundation to Make Mealtime Matter This September

"At Red Robin, we're committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve, and we're proud to partner with The Faris Foundation to support children and families impacted by childhood cancer," said Dave Pace, CEO and president of Red Robin. "Through this partnership, 10 cents of every kids' meal purchased in September helps support The Faris Foundation's mission while giving our guests an opportunity to make a meaningful impact."

The Faris Foundation holistically supports children with cancer and their families. From Sept. 1 – 30, every purchase of a kids' meal at participating Red Robin restaurants will support the organization's mission and programs, including pediatric cancer research funding, hospital-based creative arts programs and Good JuJu care packages that deliver joy and magic in the most challenging of times.

"We are incredibly grateful for Red Robin's partnership and the support of its guests," said Dr. Asha Virani, co-founder and "Mommy" to the Foundation's Chief Angel Officers, Faris D. Virani. "Together, we can create brighter days and advance better treatments for children with cancer while bringing comfort, hope and encouragement to families when they need it most."

Guests who are not ordering off the kids' menu will also have the chance to make a voluntary donation during checkout for all online orders made at redrobin.com or on the Red Robin mobile app during the month of September.

For more information about Red Robin's partnership with The Faris Foundation, please visit redrobin.com/faris-foundation.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

About The Faris Foundation

The Faris Foundation brings brighter days and better treatments to children with cancer. We follow the very words and the "heartprint" of our Chief Angel Officer, Faris D. Virani, and we hold our work to his same high standards: to be bold, original and transformative in all that we do.

Our work is focused in four key areas, each inspired by Faris' own words: childhood cancer research; creative arts programs at children's cancer centers; public engagement and awareness around childhood cancer; and care packages for children with cancer.

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.