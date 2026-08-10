RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. TO APPOINT SCOTT HUDLER CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) today announced the appointment of Scott Hudler as chief marketing officer. Hudler will begin his transition effective Sept. 8, and succeeds Russ Klein, who has served as interim chief marketing officer since April 2025.

"Scott has a proven track record of building iconic brands, connecting with guests and delivering broad-based business results," said Dave Pace, President and CEO of Red Robin. "His experience, creativity and guest-first mindset make him the right leader to advance our First Choice marketing approach and drive Red Robin's next phase of growth."

"I also want to thank Russ for his significant contributions to Red Robin and the progress we have made through our First Choice Strategy," Pace continued. "His commercial acumen, data-driven focus and disciplined approach to marketing have helped us connect with guests more effectively and improved the impact of our marketing."

Hudler brings more than 25 years of experience across the restaurant and retail industries and has developed a reputation for delivering measurable results through innovation, product development and consumer engagement.

Most recently, Hudler served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Whataburger, where he led the company's brand, marketing, digital and customer engagement strategies. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles with well-known brands including Torchy's Tacos, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Dunkin' Brands, Mars and Popeyes. Hudler earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communications from Valdosta State University.

"Red Robin continues to have a tremendous opportunity to deepen its connection with guests and create even more reasons to visit as it builds on the momentum it has created," said Hudler. "I'm excited to join the team and help strengthen an iconic brand by delivering experiences that inspire loyalty, drive frequency and support long-term growth."

As chief marketing officer, Hudler will oversee Red Robin's brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing, loyalty program, culinary innovation and development, guest insights and marketing communications. Klein will support Hudler's transition and remain with Red Robin in his consultative role through the end of 2026.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.