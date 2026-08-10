Red Robin Redefines Dinner Value with New Dinner Double Feature for $17.99

With 180 possible meal combinations, the Dinner Double Feature gives guests the freedom to satisfy two cravings in one complete dinner. They can pair entrée options like crispy chicken and ribs or barbecue chicken and crispy shrimp, then make the meal their own by starting with a favorite appetizer or finishing with something sweet.

"Dinner shouldn't have to be a choice between variety and value," said Dave Pace, president and CEO of Red Robin. "With the Dinner Double Feature, guests can mix and match their favorites, enjoy a complete meal and get the generous portions and hospitality they expect from Red Robin, all for $17.99."

Every Dinner Double Feature comes with coleslaw and a choice of one Bottomless Side, including steak fries, Yukon chips or steamed broccoli. Guests then choose two half-portion entrée selections from Red Robin favorites including:

Crispy Chicken Strips with Ranch

Frank's RedHot® Buzz Sauce Crispy Chicken Strips with Bleu Cheese dressing

Crispy Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Whiskey River® BBQ Chicken Breast

Whiskey River® BBQ Ribs

To complete the meal, guests can choose one select appetizer or dessert. Appetizer options include a snackable portion of Chips & Salsa, Crispy Fried Pickles, Pretzel Bites and Queso Fundido. Guests looking to end dinner on a sweet note can choose a Warm Brownie Sundae or Warm Cookie Sundae.

The Dinner Double Feature is available for a limited time at participating Red Robin restaurants nationwide, for dine-in only from 4 p.m. to close. For more information or to find a location, visit RedRobin.com/Dinner-Double-Feature.

* Not valid with other offers or Red Robin Royalty® rewards. The Dinner Double Feature offer is available for dine-in only from 4pm-close at participating locations for a limited time. No substitutions permitted. Double entrée portions are not available. Additional fees apply to upgrades and add-ons. Dinner Double Feature offer subject to change without notice. Price does not include tax or gratuity. Full terms and conditions available at redrobin.com/dinner-double-feature.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.