Red Rock Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $510.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 3.0%, or $16.0 million, from $526.3 million in the same period of 2025.





Net income was $76.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 29.3%, or $31.7 million, from $108.3 million in the same period of 2025.





Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $208.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 9.3%, or $21.4 million, from $229.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $503.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2.0%, or $10.1 million, from $513.3 million in the same period of 2025.





Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $227.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 5.0%, or $11.9 million, from $239.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Native American

Net revenues from Native American activities were $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 62.0%, or $6.2 million, from $10.0 million in the same period of 2025.





Adjusted EBITDA from Native American activities was $2.8 million, a decrease of 72.0%, or $7.2 million, from $10.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2026 were $136.5 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $3.6 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2026.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.26 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $29.0 million, approximately $17.1 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.9 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 6067582. A replay of the call will be available from today through August 11, 2026 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements and non-routine items), interest expense, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, gain on Native American development and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (North Lamb, Aliante, Union Village, Tropicana, Fort Apache, and Park Highlands). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

Investors:

Stephen L. Cootey

[email protected]

(702) 495-4214

Media:

Michael J. Britt

[email protected]

(702) 495-3693

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 338,305

$ 344,796

$ 678,827

$ 678,041 Food and beverage 93,033

94,374

183,356

183,646 Room 46,658

51,187

92,172

101,357 Native American management and development fees 3,806

10,008

8,543

10,008 Other 28,460

25,908

54,683

51,082 Net revenues 510,262

526,273

1,017,581

1,024,134 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 90,239

93,862

181,469

183,275 Food and beverage 78,699

75,894

152,886

149,655 Room 15,845

15,941

31,449

31,930 Other 9,983

8,519

17,683

15,762 Selling, general and administrative 117,936

112,031

232,293

216,742 Depreciation and amortization 58,985

47,988

114,840

96,319 Write-downs and other, net 2,579

4,010

7,289

8,070

374,266

358,245

737,909

701,753 Operating income 135,996

168,028

279,672

322,381 Earnings from joint ventures 637

610

1,344

1,322 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 136,633

168,638

281,016

323,703















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (49,645)

(50,632)

(99,149)

(101,742) Change in fair value of derivative instruments 3,087

(2,305)

4,053

(7,499) Gain on Native American development —

8,476

—

8,476 Income before income tax 90,075

124,177

185,920

222,938 Provision for income tax (13,483)

(15,924)

(26,608)

(28,735) Net income 76,592

108,253

159,312

194,203 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 37,474

51,849

77,305

93,050 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 39,118

$ 56,404

$ 82,007

$ 101,153















Earnings per common share:













Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.68

$ 0.96

$ 1.41

$ 1.71 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.95

$ 1.40

$ 1.69















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 57,888

58,960

58,045

59,081 Diluted 58,805

102,730

59,086

103,060















Dividends declared per common share $0.26

$1.25

$1.52

$1.50

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 503,158

$ 513,262

$ 1,002,680

$ 1,008,215 Native American 3,806

10,008

8,543

10,008 Corporate and other 3,298

3,003

6,358

5,911 Net revenues $ 510,262

$ 526,273

$ 1,017,581

$ 1,024,134















Net income $ 76,592

$ 108,253

$ 159,312

$ 194,203 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 58,985

47,988

114,840

96,319 Share-based compensation 9,847

8,723

17,527

16,347 Write-downs and other, net 2,579

4,010

7,289

8,070 Interest expense, net 49,645

50,632

99,149

101,742 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (3,087)

2,305

(4,053)

7,499 Gain on Native American development —

(8,476)

—

(8,476) Provision for income tax 13,483

15,924

26,608

28,735 Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,044

$ 229,359

$ 420,672

$ 444,439















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 227,534

$ 239,444

$ 459,951

$ 475,344 Native American 2,811

10,008

5,734

10,008 Corporate and other (22,301)

(20,093)

(45,013)

(40,913) Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,044

$ 229,359

$ 420,672

$ 444,439

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.