J. Colby Williams to Succeed Jeffrey Welch as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Red Rock Resorts

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (the Company) announced today that J. Colby Williams has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Company, succeeding Jeffrey Welch, who is retiring. Mr. Welch will continue to provide transition support and other services through December 31, 2026.

Mr. Welch has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Red Rock Resorts since June 2017 and previously served on the Board of Directors of Station Holdco LLC from 2013 to 2016.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Jeff for his leadership and contributions that have positioned us for continued success, and to wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement," said Frank Fertitta III, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are looking forward to welcoming Colby, a longtime and trusted advisor to the Company and to me. His successful and impressive legal track record and his intimate familiarity with our organization will ensure a seamless transition."

Mr. Williams is expected to join the organization on or around Sept. 8, 2026 and will oversee and execute the Company's legal, regulatory and compliance matters. Mr. Williams is a founding partner of the litigation boutique Campbell & Williams. Over his thirty-plus year career, he has handled numerous precedent setting cases in the fields of complex commercial litigation, high stakes administrative proceedings, catastrophic personal injury, and First Amendment Law. In that role, Mr. Williams has worked closely with the Company's executive team and legal department for two decades. In addition to many other awards and accolades Mr. Williams has held an AV "Preeminent" ranking for two decades, which is the highest rating for legal skill and ethical practices designated by Martindale-Hubbell. In March 2025, Mr. Williams was inducted into the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers, an honor reserved for the top 1% of trial attorneys in the country.

Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona and a J.D. from Arizona State University. He has called Las Vegas home for over 30 years.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (North Lamb, Aliante, Union Village, Tropicana, and Fort Apache). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

Investors:

Red Rock Resorts

Stephen L. Cootey

(702) 495-3550

Media:

Station Casinos

Alex Acuna

(702) 495-4248

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.