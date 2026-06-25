Red Roof Named USA Today Reader's Choice Best Budget Hotel Brand for Fifth Time and Second Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time and second year in a row, readers of USA Today have named Red Roof® the Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand in the publication's Reader Choice Awards. Red Roof's portfolio, comprising Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection® and Red Roof's dual-branded properties, was selected over nine other brands to receive this honor, including Holiday Inn Express, Hampton by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott, Best Western and Motel 6.

For the fifth time and second year in a row, readers of USA Today have named Red Roof® the Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand in the publication’s Reader Choice Awards.

While lodging can be one of the biggest expenses while on the road, travelers continue to seek value without compromising comfort. Red Roof offers affordable rates, many amenities, including Verified Wi-Fi®, a pet-friendly policy at no additional cost for the first pet and the RediRewards® loyalty program, to allow travelers a comfortable and convenient stay whether traveling for business or pleasure.

"Red Roof is honored to once again be named the best budget-friendly hotel brand in America by USA Today readers," said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering convenient and comfortable accommodations, essential amenities and exceptional value for budget-conscious travelers."

Red Roof offers year-round discounts for AARP and AAA members, seniors and government and military personnel, as well as other value-added promotions throughout the year.

Red Roof is currently helping guests save on summer travel through its Finding Your Routes™ promotion. Through Sept. 8, 2026, guests who are members of the Red Roof RediRewards loyalty program earn double bonus points on stays at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ or The Red Collection property, while also saving 10% on eligible rates. Guests can book directly at redroof.com or on the Red Roof mobile app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or at any participating property.*

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 715 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Canada and Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

* Offer valid for stays booked and completed between May 11 and Sept. 8, 2026, at participating Red Roof® locations. To earn double points, you must be a RediRewards® member, or sign up for free, and register for the promotion before your stay. The 10% discount applies to select rates, including Member (MER), AAA/CAA, AARP, senior and government/military rates. Double points are only earned on these same qualifying rate types. Points may take up to two weeks after your stay to appear in your account. This offer is not valid at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® locations and does not apply to bookings made through third-party websites. Blackout dates may apply. This offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. Additional terms may apply.

SOURCE Red Roof