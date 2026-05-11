Red Roof Helps Travelers Find Their Routes This Summer with New Deals to Make Road Trips More Affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As gas prices remain high across the country, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is helping travelers make their summer road trips more affordable, and enjoyable, with its new Finding Your RoutesTM summer promotion.

Guests who are members of the Red Roof RediRewards® loyalty program earn double bonus points on stays at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+® or The Red Collection® property now through Sept. 8, 2026. They also save 10% on eligible rates.

Guests who are members of the Red Roof RediRewards® loyalty program earn double bonus points on stays at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+® or The Red Collection® property now through Sept. 8, 2026. They also save 10% on eligible rates. Guests can book their stays direct at redroof.com or on the Red Roof mobile app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or at any participating property.*

"This summer, Red Roof is helping travelers find their routes and the way back to what matters most, which is taking time to rest and recharge away with loved ones, without breaking the bank," said Julie Sukosd, senior director of marketing at Red Roof. "Red Roof guests are looking for value and comfort, whether traveling to follow their passions of music or sports, or hitting the road for a scenic, affordable and relaxing getaway."

For guests who are not yet members of RediRewards, signing up is quick, easy and free to do on the Red Roof website. Members receive Member Exclusives rates year-round, so they always get the lowest available rate. Members also earn points on every stay, which can be redeemed for free night stays, gift cards and merchandise.

With more than 700 Red Roof properties, travelers will have no problem finding a Red Roof location along their travel routes this summer.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.



Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

* Offer valid for stays booked and completed between May 11 and Sept. 8, 2026, at participating Red Roof® locations. To earn double points, you must be a RediRewards® member, or sign up for free, and register for the promotion before your stay. The 10% discount applies to select rates, including Member (MER), AAA/CAA, AARP, Senior and Government/Military rates. Double points are only earned on these same qualifying rate types. Points may take up to two weeks after your stay to appear in your account. This offer is not valid at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® locations and does not apply to bookings made through third-party websites. Blackout dates may apply. This offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. Additional terms may apply.

SOURCE Red Roof