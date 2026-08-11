Redaptive and Enabled Energy Partner to Transform Legacy Data Centers

New partnership combines Redaptive's energy solutions financing platform with Enabled Energy's data center transformation expertise to help operators programmatically unlock capacity, cut energy costs, and improve reliability - all at no upfront capital cost

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive, a leading energy solutions company, and Enabled Energy, a national data center engineering and infrastructure optimization company, today announced a strategic partnership to help data center owners and operators transform legacy facilities into higher-capacity, more efficient, and more resilient assets.

As demand for AI workloads and high-density computing continues to accelerate, the partnership will help data centers unlock additional capacity and improve performance within their existing infrastructure and drive accretive EBITDA performance.

This new partnership pairs Redaptive's energy-as-a-service financing with Enabled Energy's data center-specific engineering and delivery capabilities to give colocation providers, telecommunications companies, and enterprise data center operators a programmatic, turnkey solution to accelerate the transformation of their facilities, without diverting capital from their core business.

How the partnership will work:

Enabled and Redaptive will work programmatically with customers to identify, prioritize, and execute the highest impact transformation solutions across their data center portfolios.

Enabled Energy will lead assessment, engineering, and turnkey execution across power, cooling, and infrastructure systems, leveraging more than 17 years of experience helping data center operators unlock capacity, improve reliability, and maximize the value of existing facilities.

With more than a decade of experience financing energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 companies, Redaptive will structure and finance the resulting projects, enabling customers to realize the significant financial and operational benefits of the transformation program at no upfront capital cost.

"Data center operators need to move fast on capacity and reliability, but annual budget cycles get in the way," said Arvin Vohra, CEO of Redaptive. "Enabled brings deep expertise in data center infrastructure, and we're proud to partner with them to transform legacy facilities. By pairing Enabled's execution with Redaptive's financing model, our customers can upgrade their portfolios and unlock new capacity and revenue, without tying up their own capital."

Together, Redaptive and Enabled Energy provide a programmatic approach to data center modernization, helping operators identify high-impact opportunities, prioritize investments, accelerate implementation, and preserve capital flexibility through integrated engineering, execution, and financing. By reducing operating costs and unlocking additional revenue-generating capacity within existing facilities, the partnership helps improve both financial performance and the long-term value of data center assets.

"The next generation of data center infrastructure value will come in both transforming existing assets as well as building new ones," said Joe Staib, CEO of Enabled Energy. "Across thousands of mission-critical facilities, organizations are sitting on untapped value. Enabled Energy helps customers identify where investments will have the greatest impact, and Redaptive helps turn those opportunities into reality through funding and execution. Together, we're helping customers prepare existing infrastructure for future workloads while creating measurable business value, at a pace of deployment they otherwise could not achieve on their own."

Enabled and Redaptive's solutions are available now to multi-site data center operators nationwide. For more information, visit enabledenergy.net and redaptive.com.

About Redaptive

Redaptive is an energy solutions company that redefines how energy and infrastructure projects are financed, delivered, and scaled – unlocking trapped value inside buildings and across portfolios. Its programmatic approach replaces CapEx-heavy, reactive upgrades with scalable solutions that combine tailored financing, turnkey modernization, and measurable outcomes. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Redaptive empowers organizations to reduce risk, lower total cost of ownership, and accelerate enterprise value creation — transforming infrastructure from a drag on performance into a catalyst for growth. For more information, visit redaptive.com.

About Enabled Energy

Enabled Energy is a data center solutions provider specializing in modernizing legacy facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2009, the company has helped data center operators unlock hidden value within existing infrastructure by increasing capacity, improving reliability, and reducing operating costs. Through a combination of engineering expertise, data-driven analysis, and turnkey execution, Enabled Energy helps organizations improve operational performance, support future growth, and maximize the long-term value of their data center assets. For more information, visit www.enabledenergy.net.

SOURCE Redaptive