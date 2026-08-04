Redaptive and Recurve Launch New Solution to Help AI Data Centers Get Power Faster

Pioneering partnership helps unlock power inside data centers and across the local grid, reducing delays to AI growth

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive, a leading energy solutions company, and Recurve, the trusted platform for measuring and optimizing demand flexibility, announced a joint solution that helps data center operators gain faster access to power. The solution improves energy performance inside data centers and works with utilities and local communities to create additional capacity on the surrounding grid.

This is critical as AI drives an unprecedented surge in data center electricity demand, creating significant barriers to growth, and also helps to alleviate local community concerns about data-center energy use.

What This Means for the AI Economy

Electricity demand from data centers surged by 17% in 2025, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Utilities nationwide are receiving requests for more power than existing infrastructure can quickly deliver. While new substations, transmission lines, and other grid upgrades are essential, they often take years to build.

This Redaptive-Recurve partnership offers a critical, faster path to unlocking needed power by optimizing existing assets and infrastructure. In short, this allows data centers an efficient and relatively low-lift fix that also helps the strain on local power grids — a win-win for everyone involved.

"Power is one of the biggest bottlenecks in data center growth right now," said Arvin Vohra, CEO of Redaptive. "Everyone's focused on new power sources, but a lot of the opportunity is already sitting inside the facilities they operate today. By upgrading infrastructure and facilities and adding local grid solutions, you can use what you have, but better. That gets you power faster, and it's a win for everyone."

"The AI economy is forcing utilities and data center operators to think differently about capacity," said Ben Mendelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Recurve. "The question is no longer simply where to build new infrastructure. It's how quickly we can create reliable capacity using available assets. Together, Redaptive and Recurve give customers a way to unlock, measure, and validate capacity both inside the data center and across the surrounding grid, so that speed to power without sacrificing utility reliability and affordability."

How It Works: Integrated Capacity Creation and Validation

Redaptive finances and deploys energy efficiency and distributed generation projects at scale. Recurve's FLEX platform identifies, measures, and validates capacity creation. Together, the companies provide data center operators with a proven methodology to unlock additional power without relying solely on traditional, long-cycle grid upgrades. This integrated approach pairs two complementary capabilities:

Project Origination, Deployment, and Financing: Redaptive identifies, finances, and executes projects that create new electrical capacity.

Capacity Measurement and Validation: Recurve's FLEX platform quantifies and verifies the generated capacity, enabling utilities to incorporate it reliably into their planning.

Key Capabilities

Redaptive and Recurve's joint solution provides comprehensive capabilities for optimizing power access. Inside the Data Center, Redaptive free up power through:

Cooling optimization and high-efficiency HVAC upgrades.

Advanced battery storage integration for peak shaving and resiliency.

Energy management systems (EMS) for real-time performance monitoring and control.

Across the Surrounding Grid, Redaptive identifies, finances, and deploys portfolios of energy assets at commercial and industrial sites, creating additional grid capacity. It does this through:

Large-scale energy efficiency retrofits.

Distributed generation (e.g., solar, CHP) and storage solutions.

Demand response assets that can be dispatched during peak load.

Recurve's FLEX platform forecasts and validates where capacity can be created, both within data centers and across the grid. FLEX translates these investments into measurable, auditable outcomes that utilities can trust and integrate into their capacity planning, ensuring grid reliability and stability.

What Makes the Redaptive & Recurve Solution Different

Customers can expect to see a holistic solution that takes away major pain points, by employing these methods:

Integrated, End-to-End Solutions: Combines project financing, deployment, and verifiable capacity measurement, offering a single point of contact for complex energy projects.

Focus on Existing Assets: Prioritizes optimizing current infrastructure and buildings for faster, more cost-effective capacity creation compared to new construction.

Measurable, Auditable Outcomes: Recurve's FLEX platform ensures all capacity created is accurately measured and validated for utility planning and regulatory compliance.

Scalable Deployment Model: Redaptive's programmatic approach enables the deployment of portfolios of projects at the scale required for data center growth.

Partnership with Utilities: Provides a trusted mechanism for utilities to address rapid load growth, allowing them to confidently integrate demand-side resources into grid planning.

For more information, visit redaptive.com and recurve.com.

About Redaptive

Redaptive redefines how energy and infrastructure projects are financed, delivered, and scaled – unlocking trapped value inside buildings and across portfolios. Its programmatic approach replaces CapEx-heavy, reactive upgrades with scalable solutions that combine tailored financing, turnkey modernization, and measurable outcomes. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Redaptive empowers organizations to reduce risk, lower total cost of ownership, and accelerate enterprise value creation — transforming infrastructure from a drag on performance into a catalyst for growth. For more information, please visit Redaptive.com.

About Recurve

Recurve provides FLEX, the trusted platform for demand flexibility. FLEX helps utilities, aggregators, and energy providers forecast, deploy, manage, and validate demand-side resources, transforming flexibility into measurable and auditable grid capacity. The platform supports more than 55 million utility meters across North America. For more information, please visit recurve.com.

SOURCE Redaptive