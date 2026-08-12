Redefine Alliance and IL RESET Statement on Illinois Governor Pritzker's Signing of HB 3751

New law recognizes employment social enterprises within the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's Office of Economic Equity and Empowerment

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Alliance and IL RESET (Illinois Resourcing Employment Social Enterprises Together) are thrilled to celebrate Governor JB Pritzker's signing of House Bill 3751 into law. This marks a significant milestone for inclusive employment, and helps continue to pave a pathway to quality jobs for hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans living with systemic barriers to employment.

Pictured here (left to right): Redefine Alliance Head of Policy Manie Grewal, Illinois Senator Celina Villanueva, Laura Zumdahl, CEO & President, New Moms

The new law formally includes employment social enterprises (ESEs) within the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's Office of Economic Equity and Empowerment (OEEE). Through this, Illinois ESEs will now receive access to state-driven business assistance programs, technical support, grants, loans, and procurement opportunities, creating opportunities to scale these economic engines and employ more Illinoisans.

ESEs are mission-driven, revenue-generating businesses that combine commercial enterprise with workforce development. These nonprofit and for-profit enterprises provide employment, job training, and supportive services to individuals facing significant barriers to employment, including those with experiences of incarceration, homelessness, disabilities, substance use disorders, and mental health challenges. In Illinois more than 1.7 million Illinoisans are justice impacted, more than 200,000 Illinoisans are experiencing housing instability, and more than 2 million Illinoisans have a mental health condition.

Illinois is only the third state in the nation to define ESEs in state law.

"This legislation recognizes that economic development and workforce development go hand in hand," said State Senator Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago), the bill's Senate sponsor. "Employment social enterprises prove every day that investing in people creates stronger businesses, stronger communities, and a stronger Illinois economy. By ensuring these organizations have access to the same economic development resources available to other businesses, we're opening new doors for innovation, job creation, and economic opportunity for Illinoisans who have too often been left behind."

Representative Jawaharial Williams (D-Chicago), the House sponsor, said the legislation reflects Illinois' commitment to building an economy that works for everyone.

"Employment social enterprises create real jobs while helping people overcome barriers to employment. This law acknowledges the tremendous value these organizations bring to our workforce and economy by ensuring they have a seat at the table in Illinois' economic development efforts."

ESEs have demonstrated significant economic and social impact, both across Illinois and around the country. Research has found that employment social enterprises generate an estimated $2.23 in benefits for every $1 spent, producing returns for taxpayers, governments, and businesses while reducing reliance on public assistance and lowering recidivism.

The legislation was supported by the Illinois Resourcing Employment Social Enterprises Together (IL RESET) coalition, representing more than 33 ESEs across Illinois. IL RESET is a state coalition organized by Redefine Alliance, an intermediary that invests capital via grants, loans, and technical assistance into ESEs across the country.

Redefine Alliance

"Today marks an important milestone for employment social enterprises across Illinois," said Manie Grewal, head of policy at Redefine Alliance. "This law recognizes that businesses can create both economic opportunity and social impact, the third such law passed in the country. By ensuring employment social enterprises have access to the state's economic development ecosystem, Illinois is investing in innovative businesses that strengthen communities, expand our workforce, and create pathways to for talented people who have been sidelined by the labor market. Redefine Alliance is grateful to Governor Pritzker, Senator Celina Villanueva, Representative Jawaharial Williams, and the bipartisan coalition of legislators and advocates who helped make this vision law."

New Moms – IL RESET member

"At New Moms, we are always exploring innovative ways to support young moms' pursuit of economic mobility," said Anne VanderWeele, vice president of policy and government affairs at New Moms. "We know that when families have the peace of mind a reliable income provides, they are better able to pursue further employment and educational goals. Our employment social enterprise, Bright Endeavors, provides real-time job training and experience through paid transitional jobs in our manufacturing business. We also contribute to the local economy with a thriving small business. It's a win for them, a win for us, and a win for our community."

CONTACT:

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Redefine Alliance

[email protected] | (415) 510-6021

SOURCE Redefine Alliance