Redefining Creative Boundaries with Monport's Laser Engraving Machines This Easter Holiday

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter season, Monport Laser invites creators, makers, and businesses to elevate their craftsmanship with its highly anticipated Easter Holiday Sale. Running from March 25, 2026 through April 8, 2026, the promotion delivers exclusive savings, limited-time laser machine discounts, and value-packed bundles across Monport's full range of advanced laser engraving machines.

As demand grows for efficient and versatile production tools, laser technology continues to play a critical role across industries—from customization and prototyping to full-scale manufacturing.

Understanding Modern Laser Technologies

Monport offers a diverse range of laser systems, each designed for specific applications:

CO2 laser machines are widely used for cutting and engraving non-metal materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, and glass. Known for their versatility, they are ideal for both small businesses and industrial workshops.

are widely used for cutting and engraving non-metal materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, and glass. Known for their versatility, they are ideal for both small businesses and industrial workshops. Fiber laser systems are optimized for marking and engraving on metals, delivering high speed and long-term durability with minimal maintenance.

are optimized for marking and engraving on metals, delivering high speed and long-term durability with minimal maintenance. UV laser marking systems provide ultra-fine, low-heat processing, making them suitable for delicate materials like plastics, glass, and electronics.

provide ultra-fine, low-heat processing, making them suitable for delicate materials like plastics, glass, and electronics. Diode laser engravers, often found in portable or compact units, offer an accessible solution for light engraving and DIY projects, combining convenience with efficiency.

Together, these technologies enable users to select the right tool for their specific creative or production needs.

Sitewide Savings for Easter Creativity

As part of the Easter promotion, customers can enjoy:

5% OFF sitewide on all laser machines and accessories

This limited-time offer provides an accessible entry point for those looking to invest in high-performance laser engraving technology or upgrade their current setup.

Limited-Time Laser Machine Price Drops

Monport is also introducing significant discounts on some of its most sought-after machines:

Exclusive Bundles and Value-Added Offers

In addition to discounted pricing, Monport is enhancing its Easter deals with exclusive bundles:

For select CO2 laser engraving machine models, customers will also receive:

These laser engraving machines are designed for multi-material compatibility, plug-and-play convenience, and high-speed performance, making them ideal for businesses seeking efficiency and scalability this Easter Holiday.

Industrial Performance Meets Creative Freedom

Monport's CO2 laser engraver with autofocus (60W–90W range) delivers industrial-grade results with consistent accuracy, enabling users to handle complex designs across wood, acrylic, leather, glass, and more. Meanwhile, its fiber laser engraving machine and UV laser marking system solutions cater to metal marking and high-precision cold marking applications.

Laser Engraving Accessories Promotion

To complement its laser machines, Monport is also offering:

5% OFF all laser engraver accessories

Mega Conveyor: $100 OFF

These laser engraver accessories are designed to enhance workflow automation and productivity for both small workshops and large-scale operations.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser provides laser engraving and cutting solutions for small businesses, creators, and industrial users. Its product portfolio includes CO2 laser, fiber laser, UV laser, and diode laser engravers designed for precision, reliability, and ease of use.

For more information about the Easter Holiday Sale and Monport's full product lineup, visit the official Monport Laser website.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com/

SOURCE Monport laser