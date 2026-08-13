Redemption Whiskey Unveils Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, the First Release in Its Relaunched Higher Marques Collection, Uniting Character with Bottled-in-Bond Standards

Aged at least six years and bottled at 100 proof, the new bourbon brings the individual character of a single barrel to the exacting standards of bottled-in-bond whiskey.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redemption Whiskey today announced Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, the first bottled-in-bond expression in the brand's portfolio. Aged at least six years and bottled at 100 proof, the bourbon combines the individual character of a single barrel with the exacting federal requirements of bottled-in-bond whiskey. It is the first release in the relaunched Higher Marques Collection and reaches shelves nationwide in September 2026 for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon steps into one of the most demanding standards in American whiskey while simultaneously rising above it. The Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 sets a high standard, requiring whiskey to be produced in an individual distilling season by one distiller at one distillery, aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

Redemption's first bottled-in-bond expression goes beyond the minimum age requirement, spending at least six years in oak while retaining the discipline of an individual season, one distiller, one distillery, and 100 proof.

Distilled during an individual distilling season at MGP's Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, the bourbon is non-chill filtered and bottled by Redemption Barrel Selections in Frankfort, Kentucky. This milestone also marks a new chapter for Redemption. As the brand continues to champion bold, rye-forward whiskeys with attitude and character, its first bottled-in-bond release demonstrates that honoring whiskey's highest traditions and pushing the category forward are not mutually exclusive. Single barrel and bottled-in-bond pull in opposite directions, and Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon satisfies both. Single barrel means every bottle comes from one individual aging barrel. Bottled-in-bond means every bottle meets one identical federal standard. Master Blender Alan Kennedy carefully selected each barrel for character, structure, and balance, and every bottle carries its own barrel number, distilling season, mash bill, and age statement.

"Single barrel whiskey is about embracing what can't be replicated," said Alan Kennedy, Master Blender at Redemption. "No two barrels mature exactly alike, and that's what makes this work so rewarding. My role is to identify the barrels that tell an exceptional story, and I believe we found something special with this release."

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon is the first release in the relaunch of the Higher Marques Collection, Redemption's ultra-premium tier of elevated expressions that advance classic whiskey formats through patience, precision, and bold decision-making. Relaunched expressions will feature a new bottle design that evolves Redemption's award-winning Eagle packaging, delivering the craftsmanship, distinction, and shelf presence today's ultra-premium whiskey consumer expects.

"Choosing to bottle a bonded single barrel is a bet on our own barrels," Kennedy added. "Bottling one barrel at a time, to a standard you can't bend, means every barrel must earn its distinction. That's the work I want Redemption known for, and it is how you write the next chapter instead of repeating the last one."

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon opens with aromas of vanilla, worn leather, bright raspberry, and a subtle thread of oak. On the palate, vanilla and toasted oak lead into crème brûlée, sweet corn, and warm baking spices. Deep caramel carries through a long finish with lingering oak and spice.

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon will be available nationally beginning September 2026—National Bourbon Heritage Month—in retail stores and online at ReserveBar.com at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750mL bottle. The six-bottle cases will be offered as an ongoing part of the Higher Marques Collection rather than as a one-time release.

Alongside this launch, Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon from the Ancients Series returns to shelves in fall 2026 in limited quantities. Redemption Whiskey first released the 18-Year-Old Bourbon in June 2025.

Eighteen years in oak concentrates a bourbon's flavor and rounds its edges, and Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon shows what that time does to the liquid. Master Blender Alan Kennedy non-chill filters the whiskey and bottles it at barrel proof to keep the full weight of the maturation intact.

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon pours a deep dark oak to brown sherry color.

Warm oak leads the aroma, followed by cherry jam, cinnamon, and a hint of mint. On the palate, layers of vanilla, cherry, sweet corn, and leather balance the oak before unfolding into a long finish of oak, vanilla, and cherry.

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon will be available in fall 2026 in retail stores in limited quantities, at a suggested retail price of $399.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Redemption Whiskey, Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, and the return of Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon, visit RedemptionWhiskey.com or follow @redemptionwhiskey on Instagram.

High-resolution images of Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon and Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon are available here.

Key Details — Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon

Product: Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon (Higher Marques Collection)

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon (Higher Marques Collection) Designations: Single barrel; bottled-in-bond

Single barrel; bottled-in-bond Proof / ABV: 100 proof / 50% ABV

100 proof / 50% ABV Age statement: Minimum of six years (two years beyond the four-year bonded minimum)

Minimum of six years (two years beyond the four-year bonded minimum) Mash bill: 60% corn, 36% rye, 4% malted barley

60% corn, 36% rye, 4% malted barley Distillery: MGP's Ross & Squibb Distillery, Lawrenceburg, Indiana; DSP-IN-15016

MGP's Ross & Squibb Distillery, Lawrenceburg, Indiana; DSP-IN-15016 Bottled by: Redemption Barrel Selections, Frankfort, Kentucky, USA

Redemption Barrel Selections, Frankfort, Kentucky, USA Distilling season: Spring 2018 - Fall 2019, an individual distilling season per barrel, noted on each bottle

Spring 2018 - Fall 2019, an individual distilling season per barrel, noted on each bottle Filtration: Non-chill filtered

Non-chill filtered Size: 750mL

750mL Case pack: 6 bottles

6 bottles Suggested retail price: $49.99

$49.99 Availability: National, September 2026, in-store and online at ReserveBar.com

National, September 2026, in-store and online at ReserveBar.com UPC / SCC: 031259005966 / 10031259005963

031259005966 / 10031259005963 Website: RedemptionWhiskey.com

Key Details — Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon

Product: Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon (limited release)

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon (limited release) Age statement: 18 years

18 years Proof / ABV: Barrel proof, 102.85 proof / 51.43% ABV

Barrel proof, 102.85 proof / 51.43% ABV Mash bill: 74% corn, 22% rye, 4% malted barley

74% corn, 22% rye, 4% malted barley Production: Non-chill filtered; bottled at barrel proof

Non-chill filtered; bottled at barrel proof Size: 750mL, individually gift-boxed

750mL, individually gift-boxed Case pack: 6 bottles

6 bottles Suggested retail price: $399.99

$399.99 Availability: Fall 2026, in-store (where available), in limited quantities

Fall 2026, in-store (where available), in limited quantities UPC / SCC: 031259005652 / 10031259005659

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon?

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon is a single-barrel, bottled-in-bond bourbon in Redemption Whiskey's Higher Marques Collection, aged a minimum of six years, bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV), with a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750mL bottle.

What is bottled-in-bond, and what does the designation require?

Bottled-in-bond is a standard established by the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. To qualify, a whiskey must be the product of an individual distilling season, from one distiller at one distillery, aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

What does single barrel mean?

Single barrel means each bottle of Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon comes from one individual barrel rather than a blend of many barrels, so each bottle reflects the character of its specific barrel and carries its own barrel number.

How do single barrel and bottled-in-bond work together in this whiskey?

Single barrel preserves the distinct character of one aging barrel, while bottled-in-bond holds every bottle to one identical federal standard, so the whiskey delivers individual barrel character within a fixed 100-proof specification and ages a minimum of six years, two years past the four-year federal minimum.

What is the Higher Marques Collection?

The Higher Marques Collection is Redemption Whiskey's ultra-premium tier of limited, elevated expressions. Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon is the first release in the relaunch of this tier and Redemption's first bottled-in-bond whiskey. Relaunched expressions feature a new bottle design that evolves the award-winning Redemption Eagle packaging for today's ultra-premium whiskey consumer.

When and where can I buy Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, and what does it cost?

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon will be available nationally beginning September 2026 in retail stores and online at ReserveBar.com at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750mL bottle.

What is Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon, and when is it available?

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon from the Ancients Series is a limited, barrel-proof bourbon aged 18 years that returns in fall 2026 in retail stores (where available) at a suggested retail price of $399.99 for a 750mL bottle.

About Redemption Whiskey

Redemption Whiskey is a rye-forward American whiskey brand owned by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits and produced under Master Blender Alan Kennedy. Redemption Whiskey builds bold, flavorful whiskeys with attitude and soul, standing firmly in the present and championing the next chapter for the people with the courage to write it. Redemption Whiskey's portfolio spans its core Rye, High Rye Bourbon, and Straight Bourbon expressions and its ultra-premium Higher Marques Collection, and it has earned honors including "Best Overall Whiskey" for its 18-Year-Old Bourbon at the 2025 Rolling Stone Spirit Awards, recognition at the 2025 Esquire Spirit Awards, Double Gold at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and "18 Year Bourbon of the Year" at the 2025 New York International Spirits Competition. Learn more at RedemptionWhiskey.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, The Calling; France: Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale, and Cantera Negra. www.deutschfamily.com

©2026 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stamford, CT. Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE Redemption Whiskey