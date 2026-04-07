Redemption Whiskey Unveils Bold New Packaging, Reformulated Bourbon, and Its Next Act

At the heart of the relaunch is Redemption's new bottle design. Dramatic and symbolic, the refreshed packaging features an eagle in mid-flight, formed from rye with its wings spread wide. More than a design evolution, the eagle represents courage and ambition—leaving the safety of the ground for the unknown horizon. It embodies Redemption's refreshed brand philosophy: Choose Redemption. Rise Above. A symbol of resilience and forward momentum, the new bottle captures the spirit of Redemption's next act: fearless, confident, and rooted in the attitude and soul that defines its rye-built whiskeys.

Prompted by a trademark dispute initiated by a competitor a few years ago, Redemption took the opportunity to reimagine its brand identity, beginning with its packaging. Rather than looking backward, the brand chose to move forward, transforming a challenge into a catalyst for reinvention. The new bottle stands as a visible symbol of that transformation.

"Setbacks aren't the end of the story. They're often the beginning of something stronger," said Mike Dee, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. "The team embraced the moment as an opportunity to elevate both the package and the bourbon, which we believe will propel distribution and volume to new heights. The overwhelmingly positive reaction from our distributor partners thus far validates Redemption's new stature and brand proposition in both on and off-premise environments."

While the new packaging makes an immediate visual statement, the evolution extends beyond aesthetics. Redemption's refreshed portfolio includes its signature Rye, High Rye Bourbon, and Straight Bourbon expressions, with the bourbon now bottled at 92 proof to deliver a bolder, more balanced profile.

"Bottling our bourbon at higher proof allows the whiskey to express itself more fully," said Alan Kennedy, Master Blender of Redemption. "It enhances the vanilla, fruity, and floral notes while bringing greater structure and balance to the spice and smokiness that define our style. Every decision we make, from grain selection to barrel aging, is made with intention. This evolution is about refining what we do best and showcasing our whiskeys at their fullest potential."

Kennedy's leadership continues to anchor Redemption's credibility within the whiskey community. A craftsperson of the senses—trained in pastry kitchens, certified as a sommelier, and mentored by industry legends—Kennedy has become a respected voice among whiskey insiders and enthusiasts. His meticulous approach to blending helped propel Redemption's 18-Year-Old Bourbon to national acclaim last year, earning Rolling Stone's "Best Overall Whiskey" at the 2025 Rolling Stone Spirit Awards and recognition at the 2025 Esquire Spirit Awards. The expression also garnered praise from leading luxury and whiskey publications and captured coveted Double Gold honors at major international competitions. Redemption's Cognac Cask Finish Bourbon also earned Best Non-Kentucky Finished Bourbon at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards.

This collective momentum provides a powerful backdrop for the next chapter.

The new packaging's commanding presence is complemented by thoughtful design details, from the embossed eagle motif to the refined label and wood stopper. Together with the elevated bourbon, it signals a brand that is both rooted in tradition and driven by innovation.

Redemption's relaunch builds on a clear brand promise: bold, flavorful rye-built whiskeys crafted with attitude and soul. The updated packaging and enhanced bourbon are not a departure from that foundation, but a confident amplification of it, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and its growing stature within the whiskey category.

With industry accolades affirming the quality of its portfolio, and a renewed visual identity capturing its forward momentum, Redemption is poised to write its most compelling chapter yet.

Redemption's refreshed portfolio has already begun to roll out nationally. The whiskeys are available in 750ml bottles with a suggested retail price starting at $29.99, bringing the brand's elevated craft and bold new identity to whiskey drinkers across the country.

To learn more about Redemption's exciting new chapter, visit redemptionwhiskey.com. Redemption Whiskey is available for online purchase at ReserveBar.com.

High-resolution images of Redemption's new packaging and updated portfolio are available here.

Redemption Whiskey FAQs

What is Redemption Whiskey?

Redemption Whiskey is a portfolio of bold, award-winning rye-built whiskeys crafted with attitude and soul, including Rye, High Rye Bourbon, and Straight Bourbon expressions.

What's new about Redemption Whiskey's bourbon?

Redemption's bourbon is now bottled at 92 proof, delivering a fuller expression with enhanced vanilla, fruit, and floral notes, along with greater structure and balance.

What inspired Redemption Whiskey's new packaging?

The new bottle features an eagle in mid-flight, symbolizing ambition, resilience, and the brand's evolution into its most confident chapter. Redemption's relaunch is anchored in its "Choose Redemption. Rise Above." philosophy, reflecting a bold, forward-looking mindset rooted in resilience, craftsmanship, and individuality.

Who is Alan Kennedy?

Alan Kennedy is the Master Blender of Redemption Whiskey, known for his meticulous approach to blending and his background in culinary arts and wine, which informs the balance and complexity of the brand's whiskeys.

What awards has Redemption Whiskey won?

Redemption's 18-Year-Old Bourbon was named "Best Overall Whiskey" at the 2025 Rolling Stone Spirit Awards and received recognition at the 2025 Esquire Spirit Awards, along with Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and top honors at the New York International Spirits Competition.

Where to buy Redemption Whiskey?

Redemption Whiskey is rolling out nationally and is available at select retailers and online through ReserveBar.

How much does Redemption Whiskey cost?

Redemption Whiskey is available in 750ml bottles with a suggested retail price starting at $29.99.

What is new about Redemption Whiskey's refresh?

Redemption Whiskey's relaunch includes a new bottle design, an elevated 92-proof bourbon, and a refined brand identity centered on confidence, craftsmanship, and forward momentum.

Has Redemption Whiskey changed its bourbon?

Yes. Redemption's Straight Bourbon is now bottled at 92 proof, delivering a bolder, more balanced profile with enhanced depth and structure.

About Redemption Whiskey

Redemption Whiskey crafts bold, award-winning rye-built whiskeys with attitude and soul. Carefully aged and blended under the guidance of Master Blender Alan Kennedy, the portfolio balances spice, character, and complexity—celebrating rye's rebellious spirit with whiskeys refined enough to savor neat and bold enough to stand up in classic cocktails. Redemption's expanding portfolio continues to earn top honors and accolades, including "Best Overall Whiskey" for its 18-Year-Old Bourbon at the 2025 Rolling Stone Spirit Awards, recognition at the 2025 Esquire Spirit Awards, Double Gold at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and "18 Year Bourbon of the Year" at the 2025 New York International Spirits Competition. Learn more at redemptionwhiskey.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, The Calling; France: Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale, and Cantera Negra Tequila. www.deutschfamily.com

©2026 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stamford, CT. Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE Redemption Whiskey