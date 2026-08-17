Redfin Becomes First Major Real Estate Portal to Partner With Winnie to Display Childcare Information on Home Listings

Home searchers can now see nearby childcare options as they browse homes for sale on Redfin

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin (redfin.com), the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket, today announced a partnership with Winnie (winnie.com)—the largest marketplace for childcare and early education in the U.S.—to bring local childcare information to every for-sale home listing on Redfin.

Redfin Partners With Winnie to Display Childcare Information Speed Speed

Home searchers can now view daycare and preschool options closest to each listing, along with details on distance from the home, reviews, financial aid, staff certifications and other key data points to paint a full picture of what childcare looks like in an area. This information is now available on Redfin's desktop and mobile websites and will be available in the Redfin app in September.

"When you're buying a home, you're also choosing a neighborhood that works for your family," said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin Chief Product and Design Officer. "For parents and guardians, finding childcare is a big part of that decision. Bringing Winnie's childcare information directly to every listing on Redfin makes it easier to see what options are nearby while you're looking at homes, instead of having to search for that information separately."

The partnership comes as new Redfin research finds that childcare and housing costs consume more than half of families' incomes (52%) in many parts of the U.S. In some of the country's largest metro areas, those two expenses leave families with almost nothing left over.

In Los Angeles, the typical working family spends nearly 97% of its annual income on housing and childcare combined. New York (95%), San Francisco (94.2%), Anaheim (93.5%) and San Jose (83.1%) round out the five least affordable markets for working families with young kids. These findings are based on Redfin and Winnie data that compares the typical annual cost of housing and childcare for one child with median local household income across the nation.

"Housing and childcare are two of the most important pieces families with young children have to solve, and both can vary dramatically from one city to the next," said Sara Mauskopf, Winnie Co-Founder and CEO. "By bringing Winnie's childcare data directly into Redfin, families can consider not just whether they love a home, but whether the area around it actually works for their family."

Childcare information is the latest addition to Redfin's growing suite of data insights designed to help buyers evaluate not just a home, but the lifestyle that comes with it. Listings on Redfin now include:

Weather insights from The Weather Company, including ZIP code-level weather information on precipitation, snowfall, temperature, humidity and UV index.

Sunscore, a 0–100 rating that estimates how much natural sunlight a property receives throughout the year.

Climate risk data from First Street that shows a property's potential exposure to flood, fire, heat, wind and poor air quality.

Walk Score, Transit Score and Bike Score, helping buyers understand a home's walkability, access to public transit and bike-friendliness.

Together, these features give homebuyers a more complete picture of what it's like to live in a neighborhood, helping them make more informed decisions about where to put down roots.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.

About Winnie

Winnie is the largest marketplace for childcare and early education in the United States. Millions of parents use Winnie to discover local daycares, preschools and other care options and compare information including tuition, licensing status, schedules, availability, photos and parent reviews. Childcare providers use Winnie to reach families, fill open spaces, build their waitlists and grow their businesses. Learn more at winnie.com.

SOURCE Redfin