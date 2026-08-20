REDICO and One Orchard launch InfraMed Properties -- a medical outpatient investment platform poised for nationwide growth

InfraMed is structured to acquire, develop and manage medical outpatient properties across the United States

New venture seeded with a 25-asset portfolio across 16 states

Formation of InfraMed combines REDICO's 60 years of experience as a commercial real estate investor with One Orchard's institutional platform-oriented investment track record

Company is poised to scale as it deploys beyond $1 billion in capital

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REDICO today announced the launch of InfraMed Properties ("InfraMed"), a healthcare infrastructure investment and operating platform formed in partnership with One Orchard, a newly established real assets investment firm. InfraMed is structured to acquire, develop, own, lease and manage medical outpatient properties across the United States, providing a fully integrated platform to support the property needs of leading healthcare systems and specialty providers of care across the United States.

InfraMed unites REDICO, a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and operating company with a 60-year track record and extensive healthcare real estate experience, including ownership of American House Senior Living Communities, one of the nation's 25 largest senior housing operators, with One Orchard, a New York City-based real assets investment firm recently formed by David Elliott and Bradley Guz to invest in and build fully integrated operating businesses and portfolios in sectors essential to the fabric of America.

"InfraMed reflects REDICO's conviction that medical outpatient buildings are a fundamentally stable class of real estate – one whose value will continue to grow as America's aging population drives escalating demand for care. It is an opportunity for us to extend our expertise as an investor and owner of senior housing communities into a complementary healthcare sector," said Dale Watchowski, President and CEO of REDICO. "By partnering with One Orchard, we can bring the operator and the capital together in a single, focused platform and build InfraMed into a national healthcare infrastructure business."

InfraMed launches with a nationwide, 25-asset portfolio across 16 states that are anchored by credit-backed tenants affiliated with leading health systems and specialty care providers in their market. The platform is targeting more than $1 billion of investments capitalized through a combination of programmatic equity and debt financing from Fifth Third Bank.

"REDICO enters the medical outpatient building sector with a deep history of providing best-in-class services to healthcare systems, paired with an entrepreneurial track record of building new sector-specific verticals and scaling them," said Andrew Dunlap, REDICO's Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Investments. "By combining that experience with our expertise as a commercial real estate investor and developer, InfraMed will pursue medical outpatient investments across the country to build a scaled, cohesive, institutional-quality portfolio."

About InfraMed Properties

InfraMed Properties is a healthcare infrastructure investment and operating platform with offices in Michigan and New York focused on acquiring, developing, managing and leasing medical outpatient buildings throughout the United States. Formed through a partnership between REDICO and One Orchard, InfraMed combines institutional capital markets capabilities, healthcare sector expertise and proven acquisition experience to build a scaled national portfolio of high-quality outpatient properties. The platform launched with an initial portfolio of 25 properties across 16 states and is targeting more than $1 billion in assets.

Learn more at InframedProperties.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About REDICO

Founded in 1967, REDICO is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and operating company with a national footprint and a portfolio exceeding $4 billion in value. The firm owns and manages approximately 8,000 residential units and more than eight million square feet of commercial space across a diversified mix of office, retail, mixed-use, healthcare, industrial and senior housing assets.

REDICO brings extensive healthcare real estate experience, with a long track record of developing, investing in and operating medical office properties for some of the nation's leading healthcare systems.

REDICO's senior housing platform, American House, was established nearly 50 years ago and is one of the nation's 25 largest senior housing operators. With more than 80 properties operating or under development across the Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, American House offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services focused on quality, hospitality and resident well-being.

Learn more at REDICO.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About One Orchard

One Orchard is a New York City-based investment management firm and holding company founded in 2026 to build and scale fully integrated operating businesses and portfolios in real asset sectors with teams capable of achieving significant scale in a specific category. For more information on One Orchard, please visit www.One-Orchard.com.

SOURCE InfraMed