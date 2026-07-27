Redox and Lapsi Health Collaborate to Bring Industry-Leading AI-Powered Tools Directly Into EHR Workflows

Fragmented Clinical Workflows Stall Enterprise AI Adoption. Lapsi Health and Redox Connect AI Documentation, Clinical Reference, and Diagnostic Support Directly Into the EHR So Clinicians Never Have to Leave the Chart.

MADISON, Wis. and AMSTERDAM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox and Lapsi Health today announced a collaboration aimed at addressing one of healthcare's biggest challenges: workflow fragmentation.

As health systems and other healthcare organizations rapidly adopt AI technologies, clinicians are often forced to navigate multiple disconnected systems for documentation, clinical research, diagnostics, and patient care. While AI capabilities continue to improve, implementation and adoption stagnate when those tools fail to integrate into existing clinical workflows.

Together, Lapsi Health and Redox are helping healthcare organizations overcome that challenge by connecting the Keikku Clinical Platform with existing EHR infrastructure.

Keikku is an AI clinical platform that combines AI-powered documentation, contextual clinical reference, diagnostic support, and purpose-built clinical hardware within a single connected workflow. As Lapsi Health's healthcare data interoperability partner, Redox provides a direct path to integrate with health systems' EHRs, without building each connection from scratch. That's possible through Redox's Connection Network, spanning more than 12,000 healthcare organizations and systems, including over 100 EHRs, as well as revenue cycle platforms, state and regional HIEs, and more.

"Healthcare doesn't need more disconnected AI tools. Teams need solutions that integrate naturally into existing clinical workflows," said Rodrigo Alvez, Chief Technology Officer at Lapsi Health. "Our collaboration with Redox helps healthcare organizations reduce integration complexity, accelerate implementation, and connect AI-powered clinical intelligence with the systems clinicians already rely on every day."

Redox recently launched an industry-leading suite of AI capabilities built to help integration teams move faster, reinforcing its role as the healthcare data infrastructure layer that AI-powered applications like Keikku depend on to run in production.

By combining Keikku's clinical AI platform with Redox's interoperability capabilities, organizations can simplify implementation and create a more connected clinical experience.

"The question healthcare organizations are asking isn't whether AI is ready; it's how to get it running in their production environment without a twelve-month implementation and a dedicated team to maintain it," said Rachel Witalec, Chief Product Officer at Redox. "What Redox brings to this collaboration is a data infrastructure layer that fast-tracks the hard integration work upfront and keeps it running. That's the foundation Keikku needs to perform in the real world."

Through Redox, health systems can integrate Keikku into existing EHR environments, reducing barriers to adoption and enabling clinicians to access documentation, evidence-based clinical support, and diagnostic insights without leaving the chart.

Organizations can deploy Keikku as a software-only platform or with hardware-enabled capabilities that support ambient clinical audio capture and diagnostic auscultation.

About Lapsi Health

Lapsi Health is a Dutch-American clinical AI company building multi-modal intelligence solutions for modern healthcare. Its flagship platform, Keikku, combines AI-powered clinical documentation, contextual clinical reference, diagnostic support, and purpose-built clinical hardware to help healthcare organizations transform patient interactions into connected clinical workflows. Lapsi Health's mission is to transform how clinicians capture, structure, and act on patient data, moving from isolated signals to integrated clinical intelligence.

For more information, visit www.keikku.health or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Redox

Redox is your healthcare data interoperability partner. We help provider, payer, healthtech, EHR, and medtech organizations power better care with seamless data interoperability. Our secure platform's read/write capabilities translate, normalize, enrich, and orchestrate complex healthcare data in real time. With a connected network of more than 12,000 organizations, customers use Redox Engine to accelerate connected healthcare across a wide range of systems, applications, and workflows.

For more information, visit www.redoxengine.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Redox Inc.