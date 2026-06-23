Redox Launches AI Capabilities Built to Scale Integration Teams and Serve as the Data Foundation for AI in Healthcare

New MCP server, AI Assistant Suite, and intelligent in-flight data processing features help organizations scale: smarter integration workflows for their teams, and a trusted data infrastructure layer for their AI investments

MADISON, Wis., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox, the leading healthcare data interoperability partner, today announced the launch of several artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities integrated across Redox Engine, the company's interoperability platform. The launch empowers healthtech, health system, health plan, EHR, and med tech organizations in two distinct ways. First, new capabilities were added into the platform itself. An MCP (Model Context Protocol) server and an AI Assistant Suite join the AI powered composable workflow building blocks released last fall, enabling teams to automate and scale their integration workflows. All AI features are built with a governance-by-design approach that ensures AI operates within the security and compliance boundaries healthcare demands. Second, Redox strengthens its role as the healthcare data infrastructure layer, delivering the complete, clean, and normalized data that customers' AI applications need to perform reliably in production. Together, these capabilities position Redox as both a smarter platform for integration teams and a trusted foundation for the AI-powered healthcare ecosystem; reducing total cost of ownership while raising the bar on what integration infrastructure can do. Since general availability launched three weeks ago, nearly 70 users have adopted the features.

Redox powers intelligent healthcare data exchange across a connected network of more than 12,000 organizations. For over a decade, that network has enabled customers to connect once and exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem—including EHRs, cloud platforms, labs, HIEs, national networks like TEFCA, and more. As data sources, standards, and technology demands have multiplied, the challenge has shifted: it's no longer enough to just get data connected. Teams need to control how the data moves, ensure it's ready to use when it arrives, and adapt quickly when something changes. In other words, the data needs to be usable, not just available. When teams are feeding data to AI tools, this shift further compounds. Redox's AI capabilities are designed to meet these challenges.

"A beta customer told us that in 15 minutes, Redox's MCP server did what used to take two full days. That's not a product metric — that's a signal that we built something that actually changes how the work gets done," said Rachel Witalec, Chief Product Officer at Redox. "Integration teams have been carrying an enormous, often invisible, burden for too long. These AI capabilities are for them. Our goal is to free teams to focus on more strategic initiatives, whether that's standing up their first integration or scaling to their hundredth."

AI Integrated Across Redox Engine

Redox Engine, Redox's AI-enabled healthcare data interop platform, together with their connection network and deep interop expertise, creates a modern data infrastructure layer that empowers teams and the AI tools they rely on.

Built around the simple premise that teams need different interfaces to the same powerful infrastructure, the new capabilities offer complementary paths: a headless, API-first experience via the Redox MCP server and an AI-assisted dashboard experience. Intelligent orchestration building blocks can be leveraged via both paths.

1. Headless Access

The Redox MCP server enables customers to manage their Redox Engine environment via natural language and any MCP-compatible AI client customers already use — Claude, Cursor, Copilot, and more. The MCP server goes beyond answering questions; it autonomously executes actions across the integration lifecycle, from setup to environment promotion. It can perform multiple actions simultaneously.

Redox's "bring your own AI model" approach avoids additional security approvals and procurement bottlenecks by using tools already vetted and approved by customer organizations.

2. AI-Assisted Dashboard Experience

Redox has introduced the AI Assistant Suite, purpose-built to simplify integration development, accelerate troubleshooting, and empower teams across every level of technical expertise. Users can trigger these assistants with a single click or a natural language prompt to receive straightforward, plain-language summaries. The AI Assistants improve efficiency for technical staff while equipping less technical users to oversee integrations independently. At launch, this suite features:

Config Modifier Assistant

Log Summary Assistant

Payload Summary Assistant

These optional tools prompt teams to review and validate AI-generated output before acting on it, ensuring they maintain control at every step.

3. Intelligent Orchestration

Organizations can also leverage AI tools directly inside data workflows, enabling teams to perform high-value tasks in-flight and deliver clean, AI-ready data downstream. By combining modular building blocks, customers are able to launch custom, high-impact workflows in as little as four weeks.

For example, one large health system is routing PDFs through an AWS LLM to automatically classify and route incoming faxes, eliminating manual triage and improving throughput velocity. Another customer is routing data to their in-house LLM to generate instant clinical summaries that are then sent back to the EHR. High impact, useful data workflows like these no longer require expensive consultants or weeks of engineering time. Redox Engine's intelligent orchestration building blocks can be incorporated into workflows, and swapped in or out, at any time.

"Anyone can build a prototype now. What you can't replicate is 14 years of production experience with the ways healthcare data actually behaves at the last mile; the edge cases, the EHR-specific quirks, the configurations that only exist because someone hit that exact failure in the real world," said Sasi Mukkamala, Chief Technology Officer at Redox. "That's the foundation our AI capabilities are built on, and it's why they hold up where others don't."

Governance by Design, Not as an Afterthought

All AI capabilities are designed to support HIPAA compliance and enterprise governance requirements. They inherit Redox's enterprise-grade security and compliance controls. PHI is never used to train AI models—any data that could contain PHI is stored in a restricted, auditable environment and permanently deleted within 60 days. Where training data is used, it is anonymized and aggregated.

Role-based access controls (RBAC) govern every AI feature, so AI capabilities can only access the data the logged-in user is authorized to see, with no elevated access or side channels. AI assistants are invocation-based—they only activate when a user explicitly triggers them, with no passive AI processing. Redox is aligned to HITRUST AI security controls and is building to that standard today.

Availability

The AI Assistant Suite, MCP server, and intelligent orchestration building blocks are all available for use by customers today.

To learn more or connect with the Redox team, visit www.redoxengine.com.

About Redox

Redox is your healthcare data interoperability partner. We help provider, payer, healthtech, EHR, and medtech organizations power better care with seamless data interoperability. Our secure platform's read/write capabilities translate, normalize, enrich, and orchestrate complex healthcare data in real time. With a connected network of more than 12,000 organizations, customers use Redox Engine to accelerate connected healthcare across a wide range of systems, applications, and workflows. For more information, visit www.redoxengine.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Redox Inc.