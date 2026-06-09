Redox Bio-Nutrients Hires industry leader Jackeline Garza as Chief Technology Officer

BURLEY, Idaho, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In ongoing steps toward continued company growth, Redox Bio-Nutrients LLC today announced it has hired Jackeline Garza as Chief Technology Officer. Garza starts immediately and spearheads work to ensure product and process quality, safety and technology.

Garza joins Redox following a distinguished 20-year career with Cosmocel, where she held leadership responsibilities across quality, regulatory and innovation functions that contributed to the company's growth and industry success.

Jackeline Garza, Redox Bio-Nutrients Chief Technology Officer

Born and raised in Chicago, Garza brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Redox, along with a Bachelor and Master of Engineering degree from one of the most prestigious private universities in Latin America, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM). Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for strong leadership, technical expertise, and a relentless commitment to continuous improvement, helping drive successful agronomic outcomes and customer value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jackie to the team," said Colton Moon, President of Redox. "Her experience, vision, and technical expertise align perfectly with where our company is headed. Jackie will play a key role and help us excel moving forward as we continue expanding our presence across the U.S. and international markets while advancing innovation for our customers."

"I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity," said Garza. "Redox has long been recognized for delivering technologies that help growers achieve more with less. I look forward to building on that legacy. My goal is to ensure our customers continue to see consistent product performance and ongoing innovations that deliver measurable value to growers worldwide."

Redox is the only company offering multiple biostimulants certified by The Fertilizer Institute. Redox's new technology includes RDX-N®, the only biostimulant of its kind that improves nitrogen use efficiency by up to 50% without sacrificing crop yield or quality. Learn more at RedoxGrows.com.

SOURCE Redox Bio-Nutrients