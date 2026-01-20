Redox Bio-Nutrients becomes First Company to have Two Certified Biostimulant Products

News provided by

Redox Bio-Nutrients

Jan 20, 2026, 08:05 ET

BURLEY, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox Bio-Nutrients, LLC today announced that its biostimulant product Mainstay® Si received a top certification from The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), indicating that the product meets industry-recognized standards for efficacy, safety, and composition.

Mainstay® Si joins Mainstay® Calcium 2.0 with TFI certification. Having two such certifications is an unprecedented accomplishment among the vast field of biostimulant companies.

Continue Reading
Mainstay Si product shot
Mainstay Si product shot
Biostimulant certification logo
Biostimulant certification logo

"These certifications further validate our all-in commitment to providing growers with technology that consistently delivers positive results," Redox President Colton Moon said.

Mainstay® Si is a unique combination of calcium and silicon nutrition that increases cell wall strength in the plant, improving crop quality and bolstering stress defense.

The Biostimulant Certification Program benefits manufacturers, ag retailers, and growers. Program priorities of efficacy, safety, and composition provide confidence to stakeholders and support the continued development of sustainable agriculture practices. 

Redox Bio-Nutrients is also ISO 9001 certified. ISO 9001 is a global quality standard that keeps our processes controlled and consistent, ensuring our company delivers reliable, high-quality products with a commitment to customer satisfaction.  

Redox Bio-Nutrients LLC is a family-owned and operated plant bio-nutrition company. Redox is a leader in RAM (Redox Active Molecule) Technology, which balances plant charge and is crucial for crop yield and quality. Find out more at RedoxGrows.com.

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is the leading voice of the nation's fertilizer industry. Find more information about TFI online at TFI.org and follow us on Twitter at @Fertilizer_Inst. Learn more about TFI's nutrient stewardship initiatives at nutrientstewardship.org and on Twitter at @4rnutrients.

SOURCE Redox Bio-Nutrients

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Mainstay® Calcium 2.0 Certified According to the Certified Biostimulant Program

Mainstay® Calcium 2.0 Certified According to the Certified Biostimulant Program

Redox Bio-Nutrients, LLC today announced that its biostimulant product Mainstay® Calcium 2.0 received a top certification indicating that the product ...
Redox Accelerates Growth in Midwest Agriculture

Redox Accelerates Growth in Midwest Agriculture

With promising field trials and rapidly growing commercial acreage, Redox Bio-Nutrients today announced significant additions to its Midwest agronomy ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Agriculture

Agriculture

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics