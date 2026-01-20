Redox Bio-Nutrients becomes First Company to have Two Certified Biostimulant Products

BURLEY, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox Bio-Nutrients, LLC today announced that its biostimulant product Mainstay® Si received a top certification from The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), indicating that the product meets industry-recognized standards for efficacy, safety, and composition.

Mainstay® Si joins Mainstay® Calcium 2.0 with TFI certification. Having two such certifications is an unprecedented accomplishment among the vast field of biostimulant companies.

Redox Bio-Nutrients has become the first company with two certified biostimulants from The Fertilizer Institute. Post this Mainstay Si product shot Biostimulant certification logo

"These certifications further validate our all-in commitment to providing growers with technology that consistently delivers positive results," Redox President Colton Moon said.

Mainstay® Si is a unique combination of calcium and silicon nutrition that increases cell wall strength in the plant, improving crop quality and bolstering stress defense.

The Biostimulant Certification Program benefits manufacturers, ag retailers, and growers. Program priorities of efficacy, safety, and composition provide confidence to stakeholders and support the continued development of sustainable agriculture practices.

Redox Bio-Nutrients is also ISO 9001 certified. ISO 9001 is a global quality standard that keeps our processes controlled and consistent, ensuring our company delivers reliable, high-quality products with a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Redox Bio-Nutrients LLC is a family-owned and operated plant bio-nutrition company. Redox is a leader in RAM (Redox Active Molecule) Technology, which balances plant charge and is crucial for crop yield and quality. Find out more at RedoxGrows.com.

