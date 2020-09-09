RedPeg and Singleton Foundation Partner to Launch Venture Valley Video Game

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedPeg , an independent experiential marketing agency behind gaming and esports marketing programs for Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Warner Bros., today announced that it has partnered with the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship on the early 2021 launch of its PC and mobile game Venture Valley . RedPeg was selected to lead marketing and partnership development efforts for the free, esports-style, multiplayer game that lets players pit their business savvy against friends and competitors. The Singleton Foundation believes that knowing the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and understanding financial terms are critical life skills.

Venture Valley is a first-of-its-kind competitive game that allows players to launch companies, manage their operations, and expand their virtual businesses, all the while gaining invaluable experience with business concepts and an entrepreneurial mindset. Players can also enter tournaments for the chance to win real-life prizes like gift cards from partner businesses, gaming hardware and accessories, or college scholarships.

RedPeg is supporting the launch of Venture Valley by working with a variety of content creators, in the gaming space and beyond, to foster a dialogue with youth and young adults around financial literacy and entrepreneurship through gameplay, influencer content, and immersive brand experiences. RedPeg will also lead partnership development with companies that support the Singleton Foundation's mission to improve financial and business literacy.

"It's an honor to be working with Singleton Foundation around what is not only their first foray into competitive gaming, but one that also supports a cause very near and dear to my own heart," said Brad Nierenberg, CEO and Founder of RedPeg. "As an entrepreneur for the past 25 years, the lessons learned through the Venture Valley game on how to make solid business decisions are valuable not only for aspiring entrepreneurs, but for people of all ages. By combining their mission to advance financial literacy among a younger demographic with the power of gaming, Singleton Foundation is breaking down barriers, making entrepreneurship and business fundamentals fun to learn. We're honored to be a part of that mission."

"At Singleton Foundation, our goal is to inspire entrepreneurship and make financial literacy accessible for everyone. Venture Valley gives everyone the opportunity to own and run a business - having fun while learning how businesses work. And just maybe they'll be inspired to become real world entrepreneurs," said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. "Partnering with RedPeg was an easy choice, considering the agency's track record in the gaming and esports space. We're thrilled to be working together and can't wait to see their creative ideas and campaigns come to fruition."

Venture Valley will be available for mobile and PC early next year.

RedPeg is an independent experiential marketing agency with offices in Washington D.C. and Dubai. We create experiences that delight, inspire, and instantly make an impact. Through insight-led strategy, we ensure that fleeting moments become long-lasting memories; and that these memories resonate with our clients and their audiences — clients such as GEICO, DISH, Yuengling and Lidl. We get the need for measurable ROI and KPIs, and for upward curves in sales and social numbers. We achieve those, while also remaining focused on creating experiences that leave lasting impressions. It's simple, really. We make it mean more, and have been since 1995.

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3). For more information about the Singleton Foundation, please visit: www.singletonfoundation.org

