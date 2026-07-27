RedPocket Mobile Launches Summer Promotion Offering a Full Year of Wireless for $180 -- on Your Choice of Network

No intro rates. No step-ups. Three networks. One flat price.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedPocket Mobile today launched its summer promotion, among other offers, giving customers access to a full year of 5G service for $180, with the unique ability to choose from any of the nation's three major networks. The offer requires no port-in, no rebate processing, and applies an instant discount at checkout.

The promotion runs across three plan tiers:

Annual Plus: $180/year (or $15/month) — 25% off MSRP, equivalent to three months free

$180/year (or $15/month) — 25% off MSRP, equivalent to three months free Annual Essentials: $80/year — the company's lowest annual price point and equivalent to four months free

$80/year — the company's lowest annual price point and equivalent to four months free Monthly plans: 50% off the first month — Plus for $10, Premium for $15

All plans include the option to keep an existing number and device. Plans renew at full MSRP.

Customers purchasing during the promotion period are also eligible for a $150 rebate on current generation iPhone models.

"Our customers have trusted us for twenty years to keep wireless simple and honest, and our Summer Savings Event is built on that same principle," says Alex Salas, National Sales Director. "At a time when major carriers have raised prices on legacy plans customers believed were protected, our annual pricing offers a fixed alternative. Our annual plans (which start at just $80/year during this Summer Savings Event) save customers $500 to $780 (or more!) annually against a typical single-line major carrier rate."

Three Networks. One Price.

About RedPocket Mobile

RedPocket Mobile is your New Ultimate Cell Carrier, offering premium wireless service on all three major 5G networks. With plans starting at just $10 and top-rated customer care, RedPocket gives customers the freedom to choose reliable wireless service without overpaying. RedPocket is not a corporate carrier or a discount carrier — we're your next wireless carrier

Media Contact: Alex Salas National Sales Director, Client Relations [email protected] 562-644-3864

SOURCE RedPocket Mobile