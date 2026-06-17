RedThread Literacy Earns Strong Marks in The Reading League Review

K-8 literacy program recognized for explicit instruction, knowledge-building and authentic literacy experiences

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent review conducted by The Reading League, RedThread Literacy — the comprehensive K-8 literacy program by Lavinia Group, a division of K12 Coalition — earned exceptionally strong marks, with reviewers recognizing the program's explicit instruction, coherent design, and integration of reading and writing.

A review of the program's first edition confirms that RedThread's curriculum was built on a solid foundation from day one. RedThread "Met" or "Mostly Met" 72 out of 74 evaluated indicators.

Key strengths identified in the review include:

Explicit and sustained instruction grounded in the science of reading

A coherent scope and sequence that reinforces concepts across grade levels

Strong knowledge-building through thematic, content-rich instruction

Integration of foundational skills and meaningful reading experiences

Use of "authentic, complex, and high-interest" texts that engage students

Deep integration of reading and writing through text-based tasks and literature responses

Strong by Design

At the center of RedThread's approach is the belief that students become stronger readers when they engage with whole books that build both knowledge and joy. Reviewers highlighted the program's use of "authentic, complex, and diverse" texts and recognized its effort to move beyond traditional selections by including contemporary and inclusive works.

The Reading League reviewers described RedThread as having "significant strengths in its commitment to the code-based aspects of reading," with an "explicit and sustained focus on decoding instruction."

The review also praised RedThread's knowledge-building approach, citing thematic cohesion across grades and meaningful alignment between the program's Foundations and Knowledge strands.

Built for the Realities of Today's Classrooms

The Reading League also recognized RedThread's integration of reading and writing instruction, highlighting text-based writing tasks, literature responses, and explicit instruction that helps students use textual evidence to strengthen comprehension and composition.

"From the beginning, the goal was to create a program that reflects what research tells us works while also giving students meaningful, engaging literacy experiences," said Stephanie Keenoy, President of Lavinia Group. "To launch the first edition of this curriculum at this level is a testament to the intentionality and expertise behind RedThread."

The Reading League's review of RedThread Literacy is available on the Curriculum Decision Makers page in The Reading League Compass, a resource educators and school leaders use to explore literacy curriculum evaluations.

Read RedThread's full publisher response to The Reading League review here.

About RedThread Literacy

Lavinia Group, a division of K12 Coalition, created RedThread, the only complete K-8 literacy program that fully integrates Science of Reading research with culturally responsive, project-based learning. It's built to engage students, support teachers and accelerate literacy growth — all in one cohesive, classroom-ready system. RedThread connects the threads of learning through thematically linked units, diverse literature, and hands-on projects that help students see themselves in what they read and write. From foundational phonics in K-2 to deep text analysis and writing in middle school, every piece is designed to build knowledge, confidence and real literacy skills. Teachers get everything they need: scripted lessons, booklists, decodables, writing exemplars and daily plans, all backed by coaching that's practical, immersive and designed to build capacity fast. Learn more at k12coalition.com/redthread-knowledge-literacy-program/.

Media Contact:

Alex Fairchild

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SOURCE K12 Coalition