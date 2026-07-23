Passage Preparation Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best Professional Learning Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passage Preparation™, a division of K12 Coalition, has been named a 2026 CODiE Award Winner in the category Best Professional Learning Platform.

The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products, platforms and services across technology and education. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value.

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the CODiE Awards," said Nathan Estel, Managing Director of Passage Preparation. "This award reflects our team's commitment to helping aspiring educators build the knowledge, confidence, and instructional expertise they need to succeed on their licensure exams. We remain dedicated to strengthening the educator pipeline through innovative learning experiences that prepare great teachers for the classroom."

As schools across the country face persistent teacher shortages, Passage Preparation is helping accelerate the path from aspiring educator to licensed classroom teacher. The platform provides comprehensive licensure exam preparation tailored to state certification requirements and subject areas, ensuring candidates focus on the content most relevant to their certification pathway. Developed by experienced teachers and teacher educators, every course is aligned with both licensure standards and evidence-based instructional practices, equipping candidates with the skills they need to succeed on certification exams and in the classroom.

Unlike traditional test-preparation programs that emphasize memorization and test-taking strategies, Passage Preparation builds lasting content knowledge and teaching proficiency through engaging, interactive learning experiences. Candidates benefit from diagnostic assessments that identify strengths and areas for improvement, detailed progress reporting, practice assessments, and personalized study plans. Flexible self-paced learning is complemented by live virtual cohorts that provide instructor guidance, peer collaboration, and accountability, creating a supportive professional learning community for busy educators.

Designed with accessibility and flexibility in mind, Passage Preparation includes tools such as Immersive Reader, offering real-time translation in more than 100 languages, text-to-speech functionality, customizable display settings, and other features that support diverse learning needs. The platform has consistently helped improve certification exam pass rates, enabling many candidates to earn licensure on their first attempt, saving valuable time and costs. By preparing more educators to enter the profession successfully, Passage Preparation helps districts fill critical teaching positions faster and strengthens the educator workforce nationwide.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners.

About K12 Coalition

K12 Coalition is a collective of specialized education products and services with a common mission to provide a great education for every student in every classroom every day. The company offers deep expertise in solving five macro K-12 education challenges: teacher certification, professional learning, literacy and math curriculum, accelerated student learning through summer school, and district support, including strategic planning and consulting. Learn more at k12coalition.com.

About Passage Preparation

Passage Preparation specializes in providing comprehensive licensure assessment preparation resources designed to bolster teacher confidence and proficiency. These learning resources equip licensure candidates with the knowledge necessary for success on exams and instill in them best teaching practices using methodologies thoughtfully curated to be engaging and aligned precisely with the content covered on the licensure exams. Passage Preparation is part of K12 Coalition, a certified B Corporation helping schools and teachers thrive nationwide.

Media Contact:

Alex Fairchild

[email protected]

SOURCE K12 Coalition