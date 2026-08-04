REED MINERALS COMPLETES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF U.S. MINERALS

Transaction expands Reed's geographic footprint, product capabilities and ability to serve customers across North America.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Minerals, LLC ("Reed"), a leading producer and distributor of performance materials and mineral abrasives, announced that it has completed the acquisition of U.S. Minerals, Inc. ("USM").

The combination brings together two complementary businesses with established customer relationships and a broader network of processing and distribution locations. The combined platform will be better positioned to serve customers across a wider geographic footprint while offering an expanded portfolio of coal slag, copper slag and other mineral abrasive products in bulk, bag and supersack formats.

Eric Wiklendt, Speyside Partner and Reed Board Chair noted, "We are happy to get this bolt-on acquisition completed as part of our value creation strategy for Reed. We believe that there are more opportunities in the space both domestically and internationally. This deal commences that strategy by creating a more robust platform from which to build."

The acquisition creates opportunities to strengthen Reed's commercial and operating platform through:

broader regional customer coverage and improved service capabilities

greater flexibility to match customer demand

coordinated procurement, logistics and production planning

"We are very excited to welcome the USM team to the Reed family," said Mike Kozak, CEO of Reed. "The combination of these two strong companies will allow us to expand our operational footprint and strengthen our ability to provide our customers with the highest quality materials, responsive service and the right product for each and every application. We look forward to bringing together the capabilities and experiences of both organizations to create what's next. We will integrate the two businesses in a way that strengthens our solutions offerings to the market." Reed has established a dedicated integration program focused on combining the businesses thoughtfully, preserving service continuity and building scalable commercial, operating and administrative capabilities across the expanded platform.

About Reed Minerals

Reed Minerals is a leading producer and distributor of mineral abrasives used in surface preparation, roofing and other industrial applications. The company supplies customers across the United States through a network of processing, packaging and distribution facilities and offers products in bulk, bag and supersack formats.

For more information, please visit reedsolutions.com.

About U.S. Minerals

U.S. Minerals is a leading producer and distributor of mineral abrasives used in roofing, abrasive blasting media and other industrial applications. The company supplies customers across the United States through a network of processing, packaging and distribution facilities and offers products in bulk, bag and supersack formats.

For more information, please visit us-minerals.com.

About Speyside Equity

Speyside Equity is a Detroit-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market manufacturing and value-added distribution businesses. Targeted companies often possess balance-sheet, legal, environmental, labor or transactional complexity. Speyside focuses on creative transaction structures and is experienced investing in carve-outs, industry consolidations, family-owned businesses and other special situations. Speyside takes an operational approach to creating value across its portfolio.

For more information, please visit speysideequity.com.

Honigman acted as Reed's legal advisor.

CONTACT:

Eric Wiklendt

Speyside Equity Advisors

[email protected]

+1.(956).648.7484

speysideequity.com

SOURCE Speyside Equity