Speyside Equity Expands Investment Team with Addition of Three Principals

DETROIT, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speyside Equity Advisers LLC ("Speyside") announced the addition of three Principals to its investment team: Kyle Cash, Marcus Badger, and Nathan Quattrochi. The new hires will support the continued deployment of Speyside's third investment vehicle, which closed at its $300 million hard cap following strong demand from existing and new limited partners.

The expansion of the investment team reflects Speyside's commitment to scaling its process-driven approach to acquiring, improving, and growing lower middle-market manufacturing businesses across North America.

Kyle Cash joins Speyside as a Principal responsible for due diligence, transaction execution, and portfolio oversight. Prior to Speyside, Kyle was a Senior Vice President at Erie Street Growth Partners and previously held roles at Glencoe Capital and Deloitte Corporate Finance. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Marcus Badger brings more than 18 years of principal investing and private credit experience. Prior to joining Speyside, Marcus served as a Managing Director at Deerpath Capital Management and previously held investment roles at Raymond James Capital and Frontenac Company. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Nathan Quattrochi joins Speyside as a Principal focused on due diligence, transaction execution and investment management. He previously served as a Vice President at Industrial Opportunity Partners and began his career in the Industrials Investment Banking Group at Wells Fargo Securities. Nathan holds a B.A. in Finance with Honors from Michigan State University.

Kyle, Marcus, and Nathan each bring deep middle-market transaction experience and operational rigor that align directly with our investment strategy," said Eric Wiklendt Managing Director at Speyside. "As we deploy our most recent fund, their addition strengthens our ability to execute complex deals and drive structured, repeatable value creation across the portfolio."

About Speyside

Speyside is a Detroit-based private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle-market manufacturing and value-added distribution businesses, particularly complex carve-outs and operationally intensive situations. Led by its Investment Committee Eric Wiklendt, Nick Lardo, and Kevin Daugherty, the firm executes a disciplined "Fix and Build" strategy, partnering with management teams to improve EBITDA margins, drive operational transformation, and scale growth through organic initiatives and strategic add-on acquisitions. Speyside deploys its proprietary Portfolio Value Creation System (PVCS), a phased, process-driven framework developed over twenty years of experience managing and improving manufacturing businesses. For more information, please visit www.speysideequity.com.

Contact: Eric Wiklendt – [email protected] - +1.(956).648.7484

SOURCE Speyside Equity