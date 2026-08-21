Reese's Flips the Script on Fall Coffee

Bringing Reese's Pumpkins beyond the candy aisle called for the right coffee partner. The Nitro Bar has built a loyal following around inventive drinks and a community that shows up for what is new and next in coffee. For its first foray into NYC before their anticipated opening in 2027, The Nitro Bar is partnering with Reese's to turn one of Halloween's most iconic flavors into a limited-time coffee drop made for the way fans discover, share and talk about food today.

Three Ways to Enjoy the Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte

Try it first in New York City: Fans can get an early taste at the New York City pop up on September 14 and 15.

Fans can get an early taste at the New York City pop up on September 14 and 15. Order it at The Nitro Bar: The Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte will be available at all Nitro Bar locations from September 18 to 20.

The Pumpkins PB Whip Latte will be available at all Nitro Bar locations from September 18 to 20. Make it at home: Recreate the Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte with a shareable recipe available September 14

"Fall coffee season gets a lot of attention, but it usually follows the same script," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's Brand, The Hershey Company. "As the No. 1 Halloween candy, Reese's belongs in that conversation — so we're here to rewrite it. Together with The Nitro Bar, we've taken the classic chocolate and peanut butter combination fans love and turned it into a sippable seasonal ritual with the Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte. This isn't pumpkin spice with a new label. It's our pumpkin in a cup — fun, fall-forward and unmistakably Reese's."

"I cannot tell you how pumped we were when Reese's reached out to work together. Collaborating with a brand so timeless to reimagine what is expected of Fall was an opportunity we never thought possible. This was such a fun way to bring their iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavor into coffee, and make something that feels playful, unexpected and true to both brands," said Audrey Finocchiaro, founder of The Nitro Bar.

Halloween is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year for Reese's fans, and Reese's Pumpkins remain one of the most iconic treats of the season. Whether fans try the latte in New York City, order it at The Nitro Bar or recreate it at home, the collaboration gives them a new way to enjoy the chocolate and peanut butter flavor they love in a seasonal coffee moment.

FAQs

What is the Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte?

Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte is a limited-time peanut butter latte created with The Nitro Bar. Inspired by Reese's Pumpkins, it brings a peanut butter spin to fall coffee with a Halloween nod.

Where can I get the Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte?

Fans can try it early at the New York City pop up on September 14 and 15, order it at all The Nitro Bar locations from September 18 to 20 or recreate it at home with a shareable recipe available September 14.

Why did Reese's partner with The Nitro Bar?

Reese's partnered with The Nitro Bar because the coffee brand knows how to make a drink feel like a moment. With a loyal community, a social led voice and a menu built for discovery, The Nitro Bar brings the right energy to help introduce the Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte to fans looking for something fun to try, post and share this fall.

Is this a pumpkin spice latte?

No. The Reese's Pumpkins PB Whip Latte is inspired by the iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavor of Reese's Pumpkins and offers a distinctly Reese's take on fall coffee. This limited time offering delivers peak peanut butter chocolate energy.

Why launch a coffee collaboration?

The collaboration brings together two fall rituals fans already love: coffee runs and Halloween season. The most iconic Halloween candy brands, Reese's wanted to give fans a fun, new seasonal way to enjoy both their fall coffee and the loved chocolate and peanut butter flavor of Reese's Pumpkins.

What is the top Halloween candy?

Reese's ranks as America's No. 1 Halloween candy1 according to Circana, the No. 1 chocolate brand of the season and the most-preferred Halloween candy.

What is Halloween anticipation?

The growing consumer behavior of engaging with Halloween months before October through seasonal purchases, traditions, decorations, and celebrations.

How are people celebrating Halloween? What's changing?

Research from The Hershey Company and Morning Consult found that Halloween has evolved into a season of celebration that spans a third of the year. Check out Unwrapping Halloween: Hershey's State of the Season Report for more insights and trends shaping our seasonal approach.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

1 Reese's was the top-selling Halloween candy brand during the 10-week period ending 11/2/25, according to Circana (Total US MULO + Convenience)

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

https://x.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

About The Nitro Bar

In 2016 founders Audrey Finocchiaro and Sam Lancaster built a subpar coffee cart in Audrey's parents basement. From there they took their wheels to the streets of Providence, Rhode Island -- popping up everywhere from farmers markets, to Brown University, to sheep shearing events, and every event they'd get the invite to. Going anywhere & everywhere their coffee drinkers demanded.

With winter fast approaching, the days of the cart were numbered. Audrey and Sam started the search for nitro's forever home. From there they quickly partnered with local restaurants, breweries and farm stands to get their nitro cold brew on tap. Come that spring over 50 local spots carried their magic bean juice.

Little did they know their story was just beginning. In the winter of 2018 they opened up their first brick and mortar location in Dash Bicycle Shop on the West End of Providence, Rhode Island. Soon this 600 square foot space would be packed with locals lining up to get their hands on their craft lattes and breakfast sandwiches.

Fast forward to today—with 3 (soon to be 5) brick and mortar locations, over 60 incredible team members, and 70+ tap locations, Nitro has become a Rhode Island (and soon to be New York City) staple.

To learn more visit: https://thenitrocart.com/

Follow:

https://www.instagram.com/thenitrobar_/

https://www.tiktok.com/@thenitrobar

https://www.youtube.com/@TheNitroBar

SOURCE The Hershey Company