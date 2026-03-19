Reese's Turns Busted Brackets into Sweet Wins with New March Madness® Initiative, Every Bracket Busts for a Reese's

There's never been a perfect bracket in March Madness history. With brackets bound to bust, Reese's is leaning into the chaos by inviting fans to make the most of the moment. When your bracket busts, post it on social media, tag and follow @Reeses, then use #ForAReesesSweeps for a chance to win Reese's cups or tickets to the NCAA Men's or Women's Final Four and championship games.

"March Madness is the ultimate emotional rollercoaster –fans go all in on their brackets, and somehow, chaos always wins," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's. "We're embracing the madness and turning busted brackets into something worth celebrating—because Every Bracket Busts for a Reese's."

To kick things off, Reese's hosted a closed-door Bracket Summit with legendary basketball trailblazers Andraya Carter, Richard Jefferson, and Breanna Stewart to build and share their men's and women's tournament brackets and invite fans to share theirs as they inevitably bust. Tyrese Haliburton also briefly joined virtually to talk brackets with the group.

"In March, brackets bust, mine will too. But that's what makes it fun," said Brenna Stewart. "I've been a Reese's superfan for as long as I can remember, so when your picks go sideways, posting it for a Reese's or a shot at the Final Four is a great way to celebrate the chaos."

Who: Reese's with: Andraya Carter (ESPN Analyst, Former Tennessee Standout) Breanna Stewart (3X WNBA Champion, 2X WNBA MVP, Olympic Gold Medalist, Unrivaled Co-Founder, Champion, and Finals MVP) Richard Jefferson (NBA Champion, 17-Year NBA Veteran, ESPN Analyst) Tyrese Haliburton (2x NBA All Star, Olympic Gold Medalist)

with: What: Bracket Summit + fan sweepstakes tied to "busted bracket" moments

Bracket Summit + fan sweepstakes tied to "busted bracket" moments When: Launching March 19, 2026, with moments for fans to engage throughout the NCAA tournament

Launching March 19, 2026, with moments for fans to engage throughout the NCAA tournament Where: Digital/social channels plus on-site activations at Men's Final Four

Digital/social channels plus on-site activations at Men's Final Four How: Fans post their busted bracket, tag and follow @Reeses then use #ForAReesesSweeps for a chance to win

Fans can also celebrate their busted brackets in person on Saturday, March 21st. Reese's will be providing the first 500 guests to show their busted bracket at HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD, Hershey, PA at 9am or Times Square, NY at 10am to receive a FREE Reese's King Size Peanut Butter Cup and a coupon for 16% off Reese's Stuff Your Cup. They can also enjoy a themed photo op and Reese's Character meet & greet.

Celebrating the Bracket Bust Moment

In a culture obsessed with earning rewards, Reese's reminds fans that sometimes you just need one, no reason required. An official NCAA corporate partner since 2009, the brand keeps showing up for the year's biggest moments, cementing Reese's as the ultimate treat for any occasion.

Reese's is also the exclusive candy partner of Barstool Sports and New Heights, activating content across the full March Madness tournament. The Brand will also be supported by paid media partnerships throughout the tournament and will have a major on-site presence during the NCAA Men's Final Four week, featuring engaging fan experiences and branded activations.

FAQs

What is 'Every Bracket Busts for a Reese's'?

A new sweepstakes from Reese's where fans can win Reese's cups or tickets to the NCAA Men's or Women's Final Four and championship games by sharing their busted brackets on social media.

How do I enter?

Post your busted bracket, tag and follow @Reeses, then use #ForAReesesSweeps on Instagram, X, or TikTok.

Who can participate?

Fans who meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the official rules at https://everybracketbustsforareeses.com/pages/official-rules

What can I win?

Free Reese's cups or a chance to attend the NCAA Men's or Women's Final Four and championship games.

When does the program run?

During the 2026 NCAA March Madness tournament; see official rules for start/end dates and details.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including Skinny Pop, Pirate's Booty, and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. The company's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more, visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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