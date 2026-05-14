The UPSHOT League Announces Expansive Multi-Platform Media Distribution for Inaugural 2026 Season

A Comprehensive Media Launch for Women's Professional Basketball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPSHOT League will launch its inaugural 2026 season with one of the most comprehensive media distribution strategies ever assembled for a startup women's sports league, combining the national Scripps Sports Network FAST channel, global streaming with YouTube and local over-the-air television distribution, including in all four Upshot League markets (Greensboro, Savannah, Charlotte and Jacksonville).

UPSHOT League games will reach fans through a combination of live local broadcasts, delayed broadcasts, national distribution, and worldwide streaming access.

Coverage Highlights

100% Game Coverage

Every UPSHOT League game will be available live globally via the official UPSHOT League YouTube Channel.

Fans worldwide will have free digital access to every regular season game

National Distribution

A 15-game national schedule will air on Scripps' new FAST channel platform, providing additional national visibility and accessibility for fans and advertisers.

Local Television Distribution

UPSHOT League games will air across multiple over-the-air broadcast partners in key regional markets, including in the four UPSHOT local markets and other select Scripps local television markets.

Coverage includes live home and away games, delayed broadcasts, and in-market television partnerships.

By The Numbers

Local Market Reach

The 4 UPSHOT regional media markets, plus potentially several Scripps local markets.

Multiple broadcast station partners across Sinclair, Bahakel, Graham Media Group and Scripps.

Extensive over-the-air television accessibility

Local Market Coverage Details

Charlotte Coverage

WCCB (Channel 18)

34 total games carried

24 live broadcasts

10 delayed broadcasts

Exclusive in-market broadcaster status

Greensboro Coverage

WMYV (Channel 48)

7 live broadcasts

Includes home opener coverage

Jacksonville Coverage

WXJT (Channel 4) & WCWJ (Channel 17)

9 scheduled broadcasts

Home opener live

Additional live away game coverage

Savannah Coverage

WJCL (Channel 22) & WRDW (Channel 22.2)

4 regional broadcasts

Combination of live and delayed coverage

Key summer showcase dates included

Expanding Visibility for Women's Sports

By combining global free streaming access, over-the-air television distribution, and Scripps Sports Network FAST channel national exposure, the league is creating multiple entry points for fans to engage with teams, players, and communities throughout the inaugural season.

The distribution strategy also provides significant opportunities for sponsors, advertisers, and community partners seeking to align with the continued growth of women's sports and emerging women's professional basketball platforms.

Commissioner Statement

"The UPSHOT League is entering the national women's sports conversation with a bold media strategy that delivers unmatched accessibility, visibility, and reach. Fueled by global live streaming, national FAST channel exposure through Scripps Sports Network, and a powerful network of local broadcast partners, UPSHOT is not simply joining the women's sports movement, it is positioning itself as a major new platform built to elevate women's basketball on a national and global stage."

2026 Distribution Snapshot

2026 Distribution Snapshot Coverage YouTube Global Streaming Every game live worldwide Scripps Sports Network FAST Channel 15-game national schedule Local OTA Broadcast Markets Charlotte, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Savannah, and potentially several other Scripps local TV markets Total Regional Broadcast Inventory 50+ local television windows Distribution Model Local + National + Global

The FUTURE is UP.

MEDIA CONTACT

LeslieAnne Wade

(917)751-7693

[email protected]

https://upshotleague.com/

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SOURCE The UPSHOT League