Refuel Agency Partners with Gig Line Media on Capital Emmy-Winning Veteran Suicide Prevention Campaign

Gig Line Media conceived, produced, and led the Veteran-driven Face Your Dragon campaign in support of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Suicide Prevention. Refuel Agency, a specialist agency for America's military and Veteran audiences, partnered with Gig Line Media to provide audience research and strategic insights that helped inform campaign planning and expand the campaign's reach.

With more than 35 years of experience reaching military and Veteran communities, Refuel Agency drew on its proprietary Military Explorer Series™, market research, and influencer analysis to help shape a message that would connect with Veterans and the people who support them.

"Gig Line Media built this campaign for Veterans with a message that truly resonated," said Liz Carmo, EVP, Audience & Brand Strategy at Refuel Agency and U.S. Army spouse. "We were proud to partner, bringing audience intelligence and strategy to a team committed to helping Veterans and families feel seen, supported, and never alone."

Refuel Agency applied AI and machine-learning-supported analysis to sharpen audience personas, campaign, and rollout planning. Combined with Gig Line Media's Veteran-led creative and production team, this work helped shape an authentic, impactful message built to support Veterans and their families at scale.

"More than 500 million impressions means more Veterans and families had the chance to see a message that could help save lives," said Brian Smith, VP, Marketing Technology Solutions at Refuel Agency and U.S. Navy Veteran. "I am proud to support work that reminds our Veteran community that help is available, and no one has to face the fight alone."

The campaign features U.S. Marine Corps Recon Veteran Rudy Reyes, whose lived experience gives the work credibility and emotional weight. Reyes is known for portraying himself in HBO's Generation Kill, hosting Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and inspiring the Enzo Reyes character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Using a dragon as a symbol of the internal battles that can continue after military service, Face Your Dragon encourages secure firearm storage as a practical act of strength and protection.

Gig Line Media assembled an all-Veteran creative team led by director Ryan Curtis; executive producer Mark Harper, Gig Line Media CEO and U.S. Air Force combat Veteran; and executive producer Chase Millsap, a USMC and U.S. Army Veteran. Jonathan Epstein led the campaign's national media strategy and planning, helping expand the PSA into a nationwide public-service campaign.

"Face Your Dragon was built by Veterans, for Veterans, with one clear purpose: to help save lives," said Mark Harper, CEO of Gig Line Media, U.S. Air Force combat Veteran, and Emmy Award-winning producer. "I'm proud of the team that brought this message to life and grateful for partners like Refuel Agency, whose audience and media insights helped us extend the campaign's reach to even more Veterans and families."

While the Capital Emmy is a meaningful milestone, the mission continues: helping Veterans and their loved ones recognize that support is available, and that reaching out is a sign of strength. The campaign earned Gig Line Media and its Veteran creative team a Capital Emmy Award in June 2026, and the mission continues following VA's extension of the campaign.

Veterans, service members, and those who care about them can contact the Veterans Crisis Line for free, confidential support 24/7 by dialing 988, then Press 1; texting 838255; or chatting at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

Media Resources & Press Kit

To help raise awareness and support Veteran suicide prevention, reporters and media outlets are encouraged to share the campaign using the provided assets.

This release is issued by Refuel Agency. It recognizes a campaign created in support of VA and Department of War suicide-prevention efforts and does not constitute a statement by, or endorsement from, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the Department of War.

About Refuel Agency

Refuel Agency is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for brands and agencies to reach military, teen, college and multicultural audiences. For over 35 years, Refuel has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies, as well as most top 100 agencies and hundreds of boutique agencies, reaching over $2 Billion in total billings. Campaigns are based on Refuel audience intelligence and an omni-channel approach that may include digital, mobile, social, video, experiential, out-of-home and print advertising. Refuel Agency is headquartered in Princeton with locations in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. Visit our Refuel Agency website for more information

About Gig Line Media

Gig Line Media is an SDVOSB full-service creative agency and production company specializing in authentic military and Veteran storytelling. Founded and led by Veterans, Gig Line partners with government agencies, nonprofits, and commercial brands to create award-winning campaigns that drive measurable impact.

Media inquiries: Visit RefuelAgency.com or GigLineMedia.com.

SOURCE Refuel Agency