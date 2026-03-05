Refuel Agency Named Military Marketing Agency Partner for Veterans Florida, Expanding Military Market Leadership

PRINCETON, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuel Agency, the nation's leading military marketing agency, has been selected by Veterans Florida as its marketing partner for FY2025-26 and beyond. The partnership leans into Refuel Agency's 37-year leadership in military audience marketing to include supporting the state's veteran services, workforce development, and SkillBridge initiatives across Florida's 1.5 million-strong veteran population.

Veterans Florida, a state-created organization that connects transitioning servicemembers, veterans, and spouses with career opportunities and entrepreneurship resources, selected Refuel following a competitive Request for Proposals process seeking an agency with demonstrated expertise in veteran recruitment marketing and military community outreach.

"Veterans Florida's mission to support servicemember transitions and veteran employment aligns directly with the insights we've developed through 37 years and $1 million in proprietary Military Explorer™ research," said Derek S. White, Executive Chairman. "This partnership allows us to apply our data-driven military marketing expertise to a mission-critical state initiative that directly impacts veteran livelihoods."

Proprietary Research Powers State-Level Impact

Refuel Agency will provide comprehensive services including strategic planning, digital and traditional media buying, social media management, content creation, website optimization, and brand development for Veterans Florida's programs. The agency's Military Explorer™ research series (an annual large-scale study of active duty servicemembers, veterans, and military spouses) provides Veterans Florida with exclusive consumer behavior insights not available through other military marketing agencies.

The 2025-26 Military Explorer study reveals critical findings for Florida's veteran outreach: 86% of active-duty members and veterans consider their military identity central to decision-making, while 67% prioritize customer service as their top loyalty driver. These insights will inform how Veterans Florida positions its SkillBridge program, which allows transitioning servicemembers to gain civilian work experience in Florida companies while maintaining military pay.

"Most agencies treat military marketing as a demographic checkbox. We've spent nearly four decades understanding it as a distinct psychographic and cultural identity," says Liz Carmo, EVP of Audience and Brand Strategy. "That nuance is what differentiates effective military campaigns from wasted ad spend and it's why Veterans Florida chose Refuel as their strategic partner."

Veterans Florida's leadership echoes that sentiment, underscoring why the agency selection process pointed to Refuel as the clear choice.

"With 200,000 servicemembers separating or retiring from the military each year, we needed a firm with experience and a track record of results to hit the ground running. Florida is the best state to transition to in the country with a compelling story to tell military and veteran families about the opportunities and benefits available here, and Refuel Agency is the team to turn that story into success." said Joe Marino, Executive Director, Veterans Florida.

About Refuel Agency

Refuel Agency is America's largest specialist marketing agency for niche audiences, with 37 years of expertise reaching military (40M), college (44M), Gen Z (25M), and multicultural (149M) consumers. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with offices in New York, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Miami, Refuel combines proprietary research, exclusive media access, and omnichannel solutions to deliver measurable ROI for brands and agencies.

About Veterans Florida

Veterans Florida is a not-for-profit organization created by the State of Florida to support military members, veterans, and their families. The organization administers the nation's first statewide SkillBridge initiative and other programs in employment assistance, and entrepreneurship training to help veterans transition successfully to civilian life in Florida. Learn more at veteransflorida.org.

