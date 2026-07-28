Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Disclosures About Key Trial's Protocol and Ultimate Failure - HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) faces a securities class action lawsuit after its surprising revelations concerning a Phase 3 clinical trial of a therapy intended to treat patients with melanoma.

The news that the trial failed drove the price of Regeneron shares sharply lower and, along with the severe market reaction ($11 billion market cap wipeout), triggered the lawsuit which seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Regeneron common stock between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026.

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the legal claims and urges Regeneron investors with substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also invites persons who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Aug. 1, 2025 – May 15, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 14, 2026

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844-916-0895

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Regeneron's repeated optimism about the state of- (and changes to-) its Phase 3 trial of Fianlimab in combination with Libtayo as a first-line treatment for metastatic or locally advanced melanoma (the "Study").

The Study's primary endpoint was progression-free survival ("PFS") and Regeneron has characterized the combination as a "potential blockbuster." "Events" – disease progression or death – determined the timing and statistical power of the primary PFS analysis.

The complaint alleges that Regeneron made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose critical information to investors. In particular, the lawsuit accuses the company and its management of not informing investors that the Study's preliminary statistical assumptions were flawed, the active treatment arm was not achieving meaningful differentiation over standard therapies, and achievement of its primary endpoint was unlikely.

Throughout the Class Period, Regeneron and the other defendants assured investors of their confidence in the Trial's achieving its primary endpoint even when events were slowing down. At one point, management said the slowing event rates are "because the test arms are performing well."

The truth began to emerge on April 29, 2026, when Regeneron first revealed that it decided to alter the Trial protocol such that "t]he primary analysis of progression-free survival will now consider all patients enrolled in the study with a minimum follow-up of 6 months."

One prominent analyst reportedly questioned whether the decision was made because, in contrast to management's expressed confidence, the "underlying PFS benefit may be insufficient to show statistical significance."

Then, on May 12, 2026, Regeneron admitted that the decision to alter the Trial protocol was made in response to "slow event rates," occurred nearly six months ago, and was "submitted it to all the global regulatory authorities in November, December timeframe."

Three days later, the final blow came. On May 15, 2026, Regeneron abruptly reported the "trial did not reach statistical significance of the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS)."

"We're focused on whether Regeneron altered the Trial protocol without timely telling investors to intentionally mislead them because the defendants knew so-called blockbuster potential for the combination wasn't really there," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the pending claims in the suit.

If you invested in Regeneron and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Regeneron case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Regeneron should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP