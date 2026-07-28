Wix.com (WIX) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Scrutiny Over Vibe Coding Transition, Competitive and Financial Positioning -- HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) faces a securities class action in the wake of mid-May's massive 27% drop in the price of the company's shares after Wix announced its Q1 2026 financial results. Among the disappointments, operating expenses unexpectedly spiked 46% year-over-year leading to questions about the company's ability to defend its core business.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues its investigation into claims that Wix violated the federal securities laws and urges Wix investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Class Period: Feb. 19, 2025 – May 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 22, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/wix

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Securities Class Action:

Global web development platform company Wix faces increasing competitive challenges posed by vibe coding, a software development trend where a person builds apps or websites by giving plain-language instructions to an AI rather than writing code line-by-line.

To confront this challenge, Wix positioned AI initiatives, Base44 and Harmony, as its two-pillar response to the vibe coding trend threatening the company's core business.

The company has provided numerous assurances to investors, including that "[w]e expect innovation-driven growth to be accompanied by high impact but disciplined investments to fully unlock the market opportunity ahead for both Wix and Base44." In addition, Wix has emphasized "[e]arly Wix Harmony performance is better than expected, with improved conversion and monetization[,]" and "[t]ogether, Wix Harmony and Base44 open up the world of what's possible on Wix[.]"

The complaint alleges that Wix made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose that, with respect to its AI product offerings, Wix overstated their competitiveness and performance, understated the costs associated with developing and promoting them and, accordingly, overstated their commercial and financial benefits.

Investors began to learn the truth on May 21, 2025, when Wix provided 2025 revenue guidance falling short of analyst expectation and fueling concerns about the company's competitiveness. Then, on November 19, 2025, Wix reported its Q3 2025 results indicating rising post-Base44-acquisition costs (AI compute and marketing) were having a material negative impact on its financial results. Each of these triggered sharp selloffs in the price of the stock and triggered analyst downgrades on concerns over core business growth deceleration, increasing costs, and competitive positioning.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Wix revealed aggressive and front-loaded AI compute expenses for Harmony and Base44. More specifically, the rapid expansion of Base44 and Harmony rollout radically altered Wix's cost structure primarily through front-loading sales and marketing ("S&M") expenses. Collectively, the initiatives drove non-GAAP S&M expenses to $190.7 million, a year-over-year 88% increase that caused the company's non-GAAP operating margin to collapse from 21% during the prior year period to just 5% while sending its quarterly operating expenses up 46% from the prior year period.

During the earnings call that day, management acknowledged that professional development customers were using competing AI tools, the Harmony platform had "holes" and "missing capabilities," and there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers resulting in Wix falling behind their workflows and needs.

The market swiftly reacted that day, scalping over $1.1 billion from Wix's market capitalization and prompting analysts' surprise over the magnitude of the margin miss.

"We're investigating whether Wix may have intentionally understated the adverse effects of its AI initiatives on its operating results," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Wix and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Wix case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Wix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP