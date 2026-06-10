Regent Hong Kong Named Among First-Ever Winners of Condé Nast Traveler's Triple Crown Award

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HONG KONG, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong is among the inaugural winners of Condé Nast Traveler's Triple Crown Award, a rare distinction recognizing a select group of hotels whose excellence has endured across time.

Launched across the U.S. and U.K., the Triple Crown accolade draws on three decades of editorial authority and is reserved for properties that have achieved all three of Condé Nast Traveler's most respected honours: the Hot List, the Gold List, and the Readers' Choice Awards. Together, these recognitions reflect a balance of editorial perspective and the voice of global travellers, affirming a standard of excellence sustained over time.

"We are deeply honoured to receive the Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown Award," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "This recognition reflects both our heritage and our continued pursuit of thoughtful, intuitive hospitality. At Regent Hong Kong, each stay unfolds with a sense of quiet intention — shaped by design, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for place. We remain committed to creating meaningful connections between our guests, the city, and the enduring beauty of Victoria Harbour."

Set along the edge of Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong offers a refined sanctuary where contemporary design meets timeless elegance. Reimagined by Chi Wing Lo, the hotel is composed with a sense of balance and restraint, where expansive harbour views meet intimate, carefully considered spaces.

At the heart of the experience is a deeply personal approach to service. Each stay is gently shaped around the guest — from curated dining and cultural moments to quiet time by the water's edge — creating a rhythm that feels both effortless and distinctly one's own.

Room reservations are available via our hotel's website https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/ or via the IHG One Rewards App and WeChat Mini-programme. For more information or to make reservations, please contact us at +852 2313 2333 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Regent Hong Kong