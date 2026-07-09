Regent Hong Kong Named Hong Kong's Best Hotel in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026

Regent Hong Kong continues to attract discerning travellers seeking a quietly luxurious retreat on Victoria Harbour, where iconic views, Personal Haven design, award-winning dining,

and thoughtfully curated cultural encounters converge into a seamless, sensory experience.

HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong has been named Hong Kong Best Hotel in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026, placing #5 among the Top 15 Asia City Hotels and #29 on the list of the World's 100 Best Hotels.

This accolade follows the hotel's earlier recognition as the #1 Best Hotel in Hong Kong at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, affirming its position as the city's leading luxury hotel in Hong Kong across both of Travel + Leisure's flagship programmes this year.

This year's honours for Regent Hong Kong also include placement on the Travel + Leisure 500 Best Hotels in the World and recognition among China's Top 100 Hotels in the Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards, collectively reinforcing its status as one of the most distinguished luxury hotels in Asia and globally.

"What moves us most about this recognition is who it comes from — the travellers themselves," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "To be chosen by the readers and guests who know us best is a true honour. Hong Kong moves at a remarkable pace, yet our guests have chosen something rarer — a quietly luxurious haven above the harbour, where the notion of a Personal Haven is not an idea, but a feeling; lived, savoured, and remembered long after the view has faded."

Harbourfront Icon for the Quietly Luxurious Traveller

Regent Hong Kong's appeal lies in its seamless blend of contemporary serenity, cinematic design language, and a distinctly Hong Kong sense of place. The hotel's defining pillars — Harbour, Cinema, and Culture — shape the guest experience in ways both visible and deeply felt, whether through iconic views of Victoria Harbour, film-inspired visual storytelling, or culturally rooted programmes created with intention.

Room reservations are available via our hotel's website https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/ or via the IHG One Rewards App and WeChat Mini-programme. For more information or to make reservations, please contact us at +852 2313 2333 or email [email protected].

High-resolution images of rooms and suites: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAqESF

SOURCE Regent Hong Kong