Registration Opens for 2026 MH FacTOURy Summit

Two Days of Factory Tours, Educational Seminars for Manufactured Housing Professionals

ELKHART, Ind., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendee registration is now open for this year's MH FacTOURy Summit, the annual two-day event hosted at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, from Aug. 18-19, 2026.

The MH FacTOURy Summit brings two days of factory tours and educational seminars to Elkhart, Ind. Industry professionals from all over the country will have the chance to tour the region's leading manufactured home building facilities, connect with factory representatives, and preview the latest innovations.

The RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind.

"This is the best opportunity for industry professionals to get a firsthand look at what our manufacturing partners are up to, and meet with factory representatives directly," Indiana Manufactured Housing Association - Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council Executive Director Ron Breymier said. "Anyone in manufactured housing who's looking to enhance their business should attend the MH FacTOURy Summit."

Now in its fifth year at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the MHFacTOURy Summit is geared toward manufactured housing professionals, particularly retailers and community owners, property managers, sales personnel, marketing team members, and new employees in the industry. Attendees will learn how to stay ahead of the competition, grow a high-performing sales team, and get a sneak peek at the newest industry trends.

The RV/MH Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will precede the 2026 Summit, on the evening of Monday, Aug. 17. The ceremony will honor 10 manufactured housing and RV veterans for their industry service and will enshrine them in the Hall of Fame.

Exhibit and Sponsorship Opportunities Available For the 2026 MH FacTOURy Summit

Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities have also opened for the 2026 MH FacTOURy Summit. These are ideal ways to increase company exposure and show everything it has to offer.

Sponsors can sign up for exclusive opportunities throughout the event to boost their brand visibility among manufactured housing professionals.

Visit www.mhfactourysummit.com today to register for the MH FacTOURy Summit or to learn more about the event. The MH FacTOURy Summit is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.

About the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association - Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council

The Indiana Manufactured Housing Association-Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council (IMHA-RVIC) is an association of individuals and firms whose purpose is to serve its members and enhance growth of industry products and services through governmental, educational and promotional programs. IMHA-RVIC's purpose is to protect and promote the general welfare of the manufactured housing and RV industries. All IMHA-RVIC activities are coordinated through our state office. Its membership is comprised of manufactured home manufacturers, retailers, communities, recreation vehicle manufacturers, retailers, campgrounds, finance and insurance firms, suppliers, and service firms.

SOURCE MHVillage