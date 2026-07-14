MHVillage Launches Video Series with Interviews That Inspire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHVillage, the top marketplace for manufactured housing, and MHInsider, the leader in manufactured housing news, are launching a new brand, MHInFocus, a short-form video series based on conversations with top performers in the industry who will provide leadership insight and inspiration for manufactured housing professionals nationwide.

Cody Pearce talks about his leadership experiences

"About eight years ago, MHVillage saw a gap in the marketplace and created MHInsider, a print magazine and blog for manufactured housing professionals. It provides industry insight through reporting the trends, statistics, and breaking news that impact professionals in all corners of the industry," MHInsider Publisher Patrick Revere said. "In the interim, our team has taken steps to expand the effort, including initiating an awards program and creating the MHBuyer's Guide, a resource directory of products and services. In 2026, we will take a big step forward with the new MHInFocus video series that launches July 14."

The first season of MHInsider is sponsored by Cavco Industries, one of the largest manufacturers in the factory-built home business, with supporting sponsorships from Gama Sonic, a solar lighting specialist, and Yardi property management software.

MHInFocus includes interviews with industry leaders: Yes Communities President Cody Pearce; Lesli Gooch, the CEO of the Manufactured Housing Institute; UMH President and CEO Sam Landy; Occupi co-founder and CEO Taylor Peake; and Cesar Mascorro, Jr., founder and president of Manufactured Home Sales Mastery.

Interviewees throughout the series will share with the MHInsider audience lessons learned during their time in the industry, stories about their formative years, inspiration that carries each through their daily efforts, and thoughts about where the industry is headed and why.

MHInsider has a national audience of more than 44,000 industry professionals who will receive the new MHInFocus video interviews with industry leaders. MHInFocus content will land in the inbox of the publication's controlled circulation participants once per month, in a fashion that is similar to the current MHInsider email newsletter.

MHVillage.com is where industry professionals list their homes for sale or rent, promote communities, and advertise products and services that help maintain and grow a business. The site garners about 25 million annual unique visitors and generates about $3 billion in annual home sales.

"MHInFocus continues the tradition of creating meaningful formats for manufactured housing professionals to refine their businesses and better understand why we do what we do for the housing market and for the consumers who are looking to buy our homes," MHVillage Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said.

Each season will consist of,,,

Five episodes

A series of easily consumable 3- to 4-minute videos

A landing spot to revisit the content outside of the email inbox

Information on sponsors and sponsorship opportunities

The next phase of MHInFocus will include a premium offering that will provide industry professionals with an opportunity to view expanded interview content from each of the sit-down conversations.

For more information on the MHInFocus video series, visit MHInFocus.com.

SOURCE MHVillage