Registration Opens for the Cruise Industry's Only Official Conference in the Caribbean and Latin America

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The cruise industry is now open for business, as registration is officially open for the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show, the only cruise conference taking place in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association's (FCCA) keynote and only open registration event allowing any attendee to target about 100 high-level cruise executives during an agenda featuring workshops, networking functions, one-on-one meetings, and more.

"This is the only event in the region that puts any attendee in direct contact with cruise executives that can drive business," said Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corporation & plc and FCCA.

Taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from October 12-16, preparations are ramping up, including many of the decision-making executives already confirmed – and now is the time to register and lock in opportunities like one-on-one meetings and discounted rates.

"We are proud of this event's continued success for attendees and so many throughout the Caribbean and Latin America," said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. "It has been the birthplace of everything from new tours to entire destination developments, so we are excited about what this year can bring for all."

The Conference's core is built around one-on-one meetings between delegates and cruise executives, with 15-minute sessions to pitch products to and receive individualized input from those who decide where ships call, what sells onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.

Anyone registering by August 31 has eligibility to schedule these meetings, with the event looking to break another record after a consecutive five years since the revamped format putting the meetings in the spotlight – and last year's record featuring 1,030 meeting slots.

An 'early-bird discount' also runs until August 31, giving more reason to book early. Pre-registration will be available until October 11. Onsite registration will be offered, but the rate will be at a premium due to potential extra costs for food, transportation, and other event logistics.

For more information and registration, please visit www.FCCAConference.com.

About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)

FCCA represents the mutual interests of the cruise industry and the Caribbean and Latin America. It builds bilateral relationships with destination stakeholders and provides forums to interact with executives from FCCA Member Lines that comprise more than 95 percent of the cruise capacity. For more information, visit F-CCA.com.

SOURCE Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association