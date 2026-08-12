REGN DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Control-person liability allegations focus on Regeneron executives' alleged authority over public clinical-trial statements and SEC disclosures as REGN shares fell $102.09 from the Class Period high.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Regeneron securities between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. Questions may be directed to Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

REGN declined from a Class Period high of $731.77 on April 28, 2026 to $629.68 after the May 15, 2026 announcement, a decline of $102.09 per share, or approximately 13.95%. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on September 14, 2026.

CEO and Senior Officer Securities Liability Section 20(a) Control Person Allegations

The complaint names Regeneron and individual defendants George D. Yancopoulos, Co-Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman, Israel Lowy, Senior Vice President and Clinical Development Unit Head of Oncology, and Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis. The pleading asserts that these individuals, because of their positions, allegedly possessed power and authority over Regeneron's SEC reports, press releases, investor presentations, and communications with analysts.

As averred, investors relied on Regeneron's disclosures concerning whether the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study could show statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. The action claims that public statements allegedly minimized the risk that slowing event accrual reflected flawed assumptions or insufficient clinical differentiation.

Alleged Control Person Liability Points for REGN Shareholders

The complaint alleges the individual defendants possessed material non-public information about the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study.

the individual defendants possessed material non-public information about the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study. The complaint further alleges that the individual defendants action could influence or control statements made in SEC filings, earnings calls, press releases, and conference presentations.

that the individual defendants action could influence or control statements made in SEC filings, earnings calls, press releases, and conference presentations. Plaintiffs contend the defendants allegedly created a favorable impression about the trial while the risk of failure had materially increased.

created a favorable impression about the trial while the risk of failure had materially increased. The complaint points to April 29, 2026 protocol changes expanding patients eligible for PFS analysis as a key event that raised investor concerns.

The May 15, 2026 announcement stated the Phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance for its primary PFS endpoint.

Why Accountability Allegations Matter to REGN Investors

Section 20(a) control-person allegations focus on whether senior officers allegedly had practical authority over corporate disclosures that investors used to value REGN shares. In this case, plaintiffs allege that authority was material because the challenged statements concerned a late-stage oncology trial tied to expectations for Fianlimab-Libtayo in advanced melanoma.

Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. In this case, the complaint alleges the authority to shape clinical-trial disclosures was relevant because investors were evaluating a Phase III melanoma study that later missed its primary PFS endpoint. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until September 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the REGN Lawsuit

Q: What is the REGN class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026. Shares fell approximately 13.95% from the Class Period high after Regeneron disclosed a protocol change and later announced that the Phase 3 Fianlimab trial did not reach statistical significance for improvement in progression-free survival.

Q: Who may be eligible in the REGN investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased REGN stock or securities between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether the investor still holds the shares.

Q: How much did REGN stock drop? A: REGN shares declined from $731.77 on April 28, 2026 to $629.68 after the May 15, 2026 disclosure, a decline of $102.09 per share, or approximately 13.95% from the Class Period high.

Q: What court was the REGN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses and provide oversight of the litigation on behalf of other class members.

Q: What documents do I need to evaluate my REGN transaction history? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically used to evaluate potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my REGN shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when the shares were purchased and whether the investor suffered losses. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members do not appear in court or give testimony. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. There are no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs, and any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP