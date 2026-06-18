Reign Maker Group Expands Creator Economy Holdings with Majority Investment in Hyphen HQ

This partnership brings together one of the creator economy's fastest-growing investment and talent ecosystems with a first-of-its-kind ownership model for creators and managers

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen HQ, the talent management company redefining creator representation through shared ownership, today announced that Reign Maker Group (RMG), the creator economy holding company co-founded by Jonathan Chanti and Brad Morris, has acquired a majority stake in the company.

The investment marks a significant milestone for Hyphen as it launches a new model for talent management centered around ownership, alignment, and long-term value creation. With the support of Reign Maker Group, Hyphen is introducing HyphenShare, a first-of-its-kind profit-sharing and options program designed to give both creators and talent managers a financial stake in the agency they are helping build. The investment reflects Reign Maker Group's broader vision of supporting founder-led businesses through a shared ecosystem of resources, strategic guidance, and infrastructure, while creating ownership opportunities for leaders helping drive long-term growth.

Founded by creator industry veterans Victoria Bachan and Alicia Rose, Hyphen was built specifically for the modern creator economy. At a time when creators are operating as full-scale media businesses, building audiences, distribution channels, brands, and intellectual property, Hyphen believes the people creating the value should participate in the upside.

"This generation of Creators didn't wait for permission. They built their own audiences, their own platforms, and their own businesses from scratch," said Co-Founder and CEO of Hyphen, Victoria Bachan. "That deserves more than a management fee. The People at the center of the value creation should own a piece of what they are building. Hyphen brings that same logic to the Creator Economy and the new entertainment industry. This isn't a revision of the old model. It's a replacement."

Unlike traditional talent management firms, Hyphen's model is designed to align the incentives of creators, managers, and the agency itself. Through HyphenShare, participants benefit directly from the agency's growth, creating a structure that fosters long-term collaboration rather than competition.

"I didn't want to start just another influencer/creator agency–I wanted to build something that actually solves a problem Victoria and I (and our friends/colleagues/talent) face year after year. Poaching of agencies' talent and employees is the industry's most expensive (and often personally upsetting) open secret, and it keeps happening because people don't feel ownership over what they're building," said Co-Founder and COO of Hyphen, Alicia Rose. "You can't non-compete your way out of that. Hyphen's answer is ownership. There is more than enough to go around. We're not here to lock people out of rooms, we're here to build bigger ones."

For Reign Maker Group, the investment represents a belief in the future of creator representation and the conviction that ownership-driven models will define the next phase of industry growth.

"Hyphen represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking, Creator-first company we look to invest in and partner with," said Jonathan Chanti, Co-founder and CEO of Reign Maker Group. "Victoria and Alicia have built something truly differentiated at a time when creators are demanding more ownership, transparency, and alignment from the businesses they work with. Hyphen redefines what an agency relationship can be. One rooted in shared ownership, shared success, and a genuine commitment to the people driving this industry forward. We're proud to make this investment and support the next phase of the company's growth through our infrastructure, leadership, and shared resources."

Hyphen represents creators across beauty, fashion, lifestyle, parenthood, fitness and wellness, sports, finance, culture, and emerging categories that continue to reshape digital media. The company is actively expanding its roster and expects additional announcements throughout 2026.

The partnership further strengthens Reign Maker Group's growing portfolio of creator-economy businesses, spanning talent management, marketing, brand partnerships, and media ventures designed to support the next generation of creators and entrepreneurs.

The investment further strengthens Reign Maker Group's growing portfolio of creator economy businesses, spanning talent management, marketing, brand partnerships, media, and technology ventures designed to support the next generation of creators and entrepreneurs.

About Hyphen

Hyphen is the first-of-its-kind talent management company built to give creators and talent managers a financial stake in the agency they're building together. Founded by Victoria Bachan and Alicia Rose, Hyphen represents multi-hyphenate creators across beauty, fashion, lifestyle, wellness, sports, finance, culture, and beyond. At the center of its model is HyphenShare, a first-of-its-kind profit-sharing and options program designed to align the success of creators, managers, and the agency itself.

About Reign Maker Group

Reign Maker Group is a creator economy holding company focused on building and investing in businesses that sit at the intersection of talent, media, marketing, and culture. Founded by Jonathan Chanti and Brad Morris, RMG partners with entrepreneurs, creators, and emerging platforms shaping the future of entertainment, influence, and consumer engagement.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

9252124200

[email protected]

SOURCE Reign Maker Group