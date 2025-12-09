Reign Maker Talent Expands Portfolio & Welcomes Independent Firms, You Know Who and North House Talent

Expands talent portfolio into lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reign Maker Talent, the next-generation talent representation division within Reign Maker Group, today announced the launch of two new creator-focused talent companies - You Know Who and North House Talent. As creator and talent needs continue to evolve, Reign Maker Talent is empowering proven industry leaders to launch and scale their own boutique brands - powered by shared infrastructure, integrated services, and a model where strategy meets scale and collaboration meets ownership. Built for the modern creator economy, Reign Maker Talent enables founders and creators to grow real businesses, not just chase brand deals.

"Reign Maker Talent was founded to empower leaders who view creator management as a long-term discipline," said Jonathan Chanti, CEO and CoFounder of Reign Maker Group. "You Know Who and North House Talent bring strategic, future-focused approaches that align with our vision for the next era of talent representation."

You Know Who, founded by Joanna Giunta, is a boutique talent group representing lifestyle, fashion, and beauty creators. The agency focuses on strategic brand positioning, storytelling, and long-term career development.

"Our goal is to help creators build meaningful, lasting careers," said Giunta. "Partnering with RMG provides the structure and scale to expand our mission while maintaining our creative foundation."

North House Talent, founded by Noah Cohen, offers premium, strategy-led management for digital creators. The agency emphasizes long-term planning, multi-platform brand building, and white-glove support.

"North House was created to offer creators a more strategic and sustainable management experience," said Cohen. "Through RMG's ecosystem, we can provide boutique guidance with enterprise-level opportunity."

Leadership Bios

Joanna Giunta – Founder, You Know Who Formerly with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and a leading talent agency, Giunta brings an editorial and strategy-first approach to creator brand development.

Olivia Doherty – Talent Manager, You Know Who Doherty has experience in influencer management, PR, brand development, and social strategy, specializing in authentic brand partnerships.

Noah Cohen – Founder, North House Talent Cohen's background spans Dulcedo Management and Viral Nation. He launched North House Talent to combine boutique service with structured, long-term creator development.

Reign Maker Group builds, acquires, and scales companies across marketing, talent, and education, supporting creators, brands, and agencies through integrated strategy and shared operational capabilities. Learn more at https://www.reignmakertalent.com/

