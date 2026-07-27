Rejuva Fresh® Announces Health Canada Approval for the Cutting-Edge PicoPretty® Q-Switched ND:YAG Laser

ELLSWORTH, Maine, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuva Fresh®, a leading innovator in advanced medical spa equipment, is proud to announce that the PicoPretty® Q-Switched ND:YAG Laser Machine has officially received Health Canada Approval (Licence No. 115678). This regulatory milestone allows medical spas and aesthetic clinics across Canada to elevate their treatment offerings with this industry-leading, state-of-the-art technology.

Health Canada's licensing of the PicoPretty Q-Switched ND:YAG Laser expands Canadian providers' access to a multi-mode platform for tattoo removal, pigmentation treatment, skin rejuvenation, vascular applications, and hair reduction. Post this The PicoPretty® Q-Switched ND:YAG Laser Machine, now licensed by Health Canada under Licence No. 115678.

Designed as the ultimate, non-invasive aesthetic platform, the PicoPretty device seamlessly integrates Picosecond, Long Pulse, and Genesis technologies to provide unparalleled versatility. It empowers practitioners to deliver premium dermatological treatments with maximum precision and dramatically reduced recovery times.

"Achieving Health Canada approval is a tremendous validation of our commitment to safety and innovation," shared Polly Jacobs, CEO at Rejuva Fresh (Company ID: 194940). "We are thrilled to be providing clinics with a leading-edge tool that not only delivers flawless, transformative results for patients across all skin types, but also ensures seamless operation and outstanding ROI for practice owners."

Unmatched Versatility & Transformative Capabilities

The PicoPretty Laser safely treats all Fitzpatrick skin types with minimal downtime, making it an essential addition for modern aesthetic clinics. Key capabilities include:

Pigmentation & Dark Spots: Effectively clears melasma, freckles, age spots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

Effectively clears melasma, freckles, age spots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). Tattoo Removal: Safely and completely shatters both amateur and professional multi-colored tattoo ink.

Safely and completely shatters both amateur and professional multi-colored tattoo ink. Skin Resurfacing: Stimulates natural collagen and elastin production for comprehensive rejuvenation and soft peeling.

Stimulates natural collagen and elastin production for comprehensive rejuvenation and soft peeling. Vascular & Lesion Treatment: Targets unwanted vascular veins and deep, benign skin lesions like the Nevus of Ota.

Targets unwanted vascular veins and deep, benign skin lesions like the Nevus of Ota. Hair Removal: Long pulse YAG mode serves as a secure hair reduction option for darker skin tones.

Leading-Edge Engineering and Safety

Engineered for longevity and peak performance, the system is built with globally sourced, premium components to ensure peak patient protection and clinic reliability:

Premium Optics & Power: Features a UK-imported Xenon lamp and a 2000W OPT power supply, driven by a USA-made Lamda lens that purifies the laser beam for highly precise energy delivery.

Features a UK-imported Xenon lamp and a 2000W OPT power supply, driven by a USA-made Lamda lens that purifies the laser beam for highly precise energy delivery. Advanced Monitoring: Built-in water temperature and water flow monitors guarantee the system operates safely and optimally during intensive sessions.

Built-in water temperature and water flow monitors guarantee the system operates safely and optimally during intensive sessions. Streamlined Maintenance: Includes an external filter designed for quick, tool-free swapping without the need to open the device's main shell.

Clinics looking to elevate their treatment offerings can view the device and explore financing options directly via the Rejuva Fresh PicoPretty Q-Switched ND:YAG Laser Product Page.

About Rejuva Fresh, LLC.

Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic equipment developer based in the United States and prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology combined with top-notch customer support. One of the fastest-growing companies in the aesthetic device industry, Rejuva Fresh® offers a wide selection of FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic and wellness need. Rejuva Fresh®'s product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients, thanks to its independent business model, focus on technological advancement, and strong partnerships. Invest in Rejuva Fresh® scientifically developed devices, and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.

For more information, visit www.rejuvafresh.com.

Media Contact:

Ericson Estrada

[email protected]

1-888-436-3120

SOURCE Rejuva Fresh