REJUVA FRESH® Elevates EMSTRONG® to New Heights With Advanced Certification and Expanded Capabilities

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuva Fresh®, a global leader in non-invasive aesthetic and wellness solutions, proudly announces expanded CE certification and design upgrades for its revolutionary EMSTRONG® platform, reinforcing its leadership in pelvic health and intimate wellness.

Highly effective for the treatment of urinary incontinence in both men and women, FDA-cleared EMSTRONG® now also holds an additional CE-mark certification for enhancing sexual function in patients experiencing somatic sexual arousal disorders caused by weak pelvic floor muscles.

Post this EMSTRONG® – Innovative Pelvic Therapy Technology for Men and Women (PRNewsfoto/Rejuva Fresh)

EMSTRONG pelvic therapy goes way beyond what normal Kegel exercises can accomplish and exercises the entire pelvic floor and beyond. Backed by robust clinical outcomes and feedback, EMSTRONG continues to redefine non-invasive care across pelvic health and sexual function. Key findings include:

Male & Female Sexual Dysfunction Improvements:

Improvement in sexual satisfaction and desire

Improvement in orgasm quality

Improvement in maintaining erection during intercourse (male)

Improvement in tighter vaginal tissue (women)

Improvement in vaginal prolapse (women)

Improvement in pelvic muscle endurance

Male & Female Anorectal Issue & Gluteal Region Improvements:

Improvement in hemorrhoids

Reduction in constipation

Strengthening of sphincter muscles

Strengthening of piriformis muscles

When compared to other modalities, EMSTRONG outperforms significantly, being 7–8 times more effective than pelvic floor muscle training.

"EMSTRONG continues to surpass expectations—not just for solving incontinence but for empowering confidence, and allowing patients to live life fully," said Huapei Cai, President and General Manager of Rejuva Fresh Asia Pacific. "Clinical evidence and expanded regulatory clearances substantiate the real-world benefits practitioners and patients have consistently observed: EMSTRONG works effectively without invasive procedures, offering comfort and ease of use you can count on."

Niki Wu, a certified expert in functional, integrative, anti-aging, and intimate health, said, "We're witnessing a complete shift in how pelvic, anorectal, and sexual health is approached. Patients are achieving results we used to think were only possible with surgery or years of therapy. EMSTRONG will become the go-to solution for practices to treat urinary control and sexual wellness for both men and women."

As the demand for intimate wellness treatments rises, EMSTRONG remains uniquely positioned as an effective and versatile tool for addressing some of the most intimate and often under-discussed health concerns.

To support the exciting new validated capabilities of EMSTRONG, Rejuva Fresh training for EMSTRONG now includes instruction on how to shift the patient's bodily posture into distinct positions in order to emphasize and enhance strengthening on various regions and maximize patient results.

Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic equipment developer based in the United States and prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology combined with top-notch customer support. One of the fastest-growing companies in the aesthetic device industry, Rejuva Fresh offers a wide selection of FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic and wellness need. Rejuva Fresh's product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients, thanks to their independent business model, focus on technological advancement, and strong partnerships. Invest in Rejuva Fresh scientifically developed devices, and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.

For more information, visit: www.rejuvafresh.com .

