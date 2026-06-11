Reka and Moonvalley Join Forces to Advance Models and Infrastructure for Physical AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reka, an AI research lab building foundational intelligence for the physical world, has joined forces with Moonvalley, adding a team of AI researchers and engineers to accelerate development of models and infrastructure for the physical AI era.

The merger brings Mateusz Malinowski, PhD, Mikołaj Bińkowski, PhD along with a team of former DeepMind, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Wayve, and Runway researchers and engineers to Reka. Malinowski, previously a staff research scientist, and Bińkowski, previously a senior research scientist at Google DeepMind — both key contributors to models that became Google's Veo — join Reka's research leadership.

Reka's mission is to develop AI that reasons, simulates, and acts in the physical world. Their models are built to solve the most complex real-world challenges, powering everything from autonomous defense and intelligent robots to next-generation wearables and media.

"Physical AI is fundamentally a research problem," said Dani Yogatama, CEO of Reka. "This team brings world-class expertise in video generation and multimodal models. Together, we're building AI systems that understand and act in the physical world, from simulation to robotics to real-time decision-making."

"We're building models that don't just generate video. They understand how the physical world works," said Mateusz Malinowski. "That means simulating motion, physics, and temporal dynamics in ways that enable robots to reason about consequences before they act—enabling a much safer, more responsible AI. Our joint approach to unifying simulation and reasoning in a single system is the right move."

The combined team will focus on World Language Action Model (WLAM), a unique omni model that is trained on egocentric and other physical world data to be able to perceive and act in the real world by performing realistic simulation for planning. The model can generate high-fidelity multimodal outputs, translate multimodal perception to robotic execution due to its state-of-the-art spatial and temporal awarenesses, and perform nuance reasoning over long-form and streaming video.

Reka continues to operate across four pillars:

Reka Labs — Research and development of foundational intelligence for the physical world.

— Research and development of foundational intelligence for the physical world. Reka Infer — Inference infrastructure and API for multimodal AI.

— Inference infrastructure and API for multimodal AI. Reka Vision — Video processing infrastructure platform to tag, reason, search, and clip large volumes of video data.

— Video processing infrastructure platform to tag, reason, search, and clip large volumes of video data. Reka Claru — Training data and for physical AI, including egocentric videos, robotics trajectories, world-model footage, and expert human judgement at scale.

Reka is actively hiring across research, engineering, and product. Enterprise partners interested in early access to Reka's platforms can contact the team directly.

About Reka

Reka is an AI research lab headquartered in San Francisco. Founded by researchers from DeepMind, Meta, and Google, Reka builds models and infrastructure for the physical AI era.

SOURCE Reka