Relativity Networks Raises $22M and Lands $40M Hyperscaler Contract to Power the AI Geography Era

The financing follows a manufacturing milestone with Prysmian: The highest-density hollow-core fiber cable produced by the companies to date, built on Relativity Networks' ChronoCore™ technology.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity Networks, the company defining the networking layer for distributed AI, today announced a set of financial, technical, and commercial milestones that mark its emergence as a commercial supplier of AI infrastructure.

The company raised a $22 million SAFE investment (a simple agreement for future equity), more than double its target, in a round drawn by new investors including Rhapsody Venture Partners, Bell Ventures Inc., and Faster Than Glass LLC.

Relativity Networks also secured a $40 million follow-on order from a leading hyperscaler after the customer successfully tested Relativity Networks' ChronoCore™ advanced optical networking technology linking two data centers.

In a joint project with Prysmian, the global leader in fiber production, Relativity Networks produced its highest-density hollow-core fiber cable to date: 24 fibers in a single 10-millimeter cable. In testing with Dura-Line, the cable was installed reliably in standard microducts, confirming the high-density cable's readiness for real-world deployment.

The cable provides 24 low-latency pathways to connect AI data centers over greater distances than conventional glass fiber allows. That reach is increasingly decisive for hyperscalers, whose primary constraint is no longer computing capacity but access to electrical power.

As AI infrastructure expands beyond individual campuses in search of available power, geography is becoming a first-order constraint on AI scaling. Relativity Networks calls this shift the AI Geography Era. Connecting distributed compute across greater distances introduces an unavoidable latency penalty — the Propagation Tax — that cannot be eliminated by switches, software, or protocols.

"AI is no longer scaling inside a data center. It is scaling across geography" said Jason Eichenholz, founder and CEO of Relativity Networks. "The next great AI infrastructure challenge is making thousands of distributed GPUs behave like one machine, even when the power they depend on is miles apart. ChronoCore™ is purpose built for that world, giving hyperscalers the low-latency connectivity needed to scale AI wherever power is available."

ChronoCore™ hollow core fiber is produced at Prysmian's facility in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and cabled at Prysmian's plant in Claremont, North Carolina. Couplers, fiber characterization, installation training are performed in Orlando Florida.

"Relativity Networks changes where AI infrastructure can be built," said Carsten Boers, Managing Partner at Rhapsody Venture Partners. "Power availability is the key constraint on data center placement. ChronoCore carries light roughly 47% faster than solid-core glass fibers, so distributed sites can sit that much farther apart within the same latency budget - more than doubling the area an operator can build in. It's deployed today, validated with partners like Prysmian, and the order book is well ahead of our expectations. We're thrilled."

"As AI continues to reshape the digital economy, new approaches to infrastructure will be needed to support growing performance, scale and connectivity requirements," said Martin Cossette, Head of Bell Ventures. "Investing in innovative companies helping address these challenges is an important part of Bell Ventures' strategy. Relativity Networks has assembled a strong team and a bold vision for the future of AI infrastructure, and we are pleased to support the company's next stage of growth."

These milestones coincide with the release of a new Relativity Networks white paper, The AI Geography Era, which examines the architectural shift taking place as AI infrastructure expands across geographically distributed campuses in search of available power. The paper introduces the Propagation Tax, the unavoidable latency cost of distance, and explores why geography has become a first-order design constraint for the next generation of AI infrastructure. Read the full white paper here.

About Relativity Networks

Relativity Networks builds the advanced optical networking technology that distributed AI depends on. At its core is the company's patented ChronoCore™ hollow core fiber. ChronoCore™ guides light through an air core far closer to the speed of light in a vacuum — roughly 47 percent faster than with conventional glass — so data travels faster and farther with no loss of network performance. Hyperscalers use ChronoCore™ to site AI data centers closer to available power and to connect separated campuses while meeting exacting data-transmission latency requirements. ChronoCore™ integrates with existing infrastructure, creating immediate expansion options for distributed AI. Learn more at www.relativitynetworks.ai.

SOURCE Relativity Networks